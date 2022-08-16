Rock Springs Capital Management LP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 125 stocks valued at a total of $3.42Bil. The top holdings were HUM(5.83%), AGL(4.90%), and UNH(4.03%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 375,000-share investment in NYSE:HCA. Previously, the stock had a 2.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $215.4 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, HCA Healthcare Inc traded for a price of $216.7 per share and a market cap of $62.20Bil. The stock has returned -9.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, HCA Healthcare Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.34 and a price-sales ratio of 1.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought 138,000 shares of NAS:ALGN for a total holding of 354,500. The trade had a 0.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $309.28.

On 08/16/2022, Align Technology Inc traded for a price of $286.19 per share and a market cap of $22.35Bil. The stock has returned -58.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Align Technology Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 36.60, a price-book ratio of 6.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.90 and a price-sales ratio of 5.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.54, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 502,500-share investment in NYSE:EHC. Previously, the stock had a 0.91% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $51.36 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Encompass Health Corp traded for a price of $53.86 per share and a market cap of $5.37Bil. The stock has returned -12.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Encompass Health Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-book ratio of 2.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.82 and a price-sales ratio of 1.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought 57,758 shares of NYSE:HUM for a total holding of 426,358. The trade had a 0.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $444.79.

On 08/16/2022, Humana Inc traded for a price of $498.61 per share and a market cap of $63.10Bil. The stock has returned 22.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Humana Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-book ratio of 4.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.01 and a price-sales ratio of 0.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 200,000 shares in ARCA:XLV, giving the stock a 0.75% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $130.69 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Health Care Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $134.29 per share and a market cap of $40.32Bil. The stock has returned 1.94% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Health Care Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a price-book ratio of 4.76.

