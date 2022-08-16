Tiger Pacific Capital LP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 15 stocks valued at a total of $780.00Mil. The top holdings were ZTO(15.61%), TCOM(10.05%), and BEKE(9.06%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

Tiger Pacific Capital LP reduced their investment in NAS:BIDU by 507,881 shares. The trade had a 11.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $132.16.

On 08/16/2022, Baidu Inc traded for a price of $139.51 per share and a market cap of $48.21Bil. The stock has returned -8.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Baidu Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -17.48 and a price-sales ratio of 2.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Tiger Pacific Capital LP bought 283,900 shares of NYSE:SE for a total holding of 514,448. The trade had a 2.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $85.78.

On 08/16/2022, Sea Ltd traded for a price of $89.97 per share and a market cap of $50.54Bil. The stock has returned -70.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sea Ltd has a price-book ratio of 8.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -27.20 and a price-sales ratio of 4.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, Tiger Pacific Capital LP bought 391,501 shares of NYSE:YUMC for a total holding of 987,504. The trade had a 2.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.1.

On 08/16/2022, Yum China Holdings Inc traded for a price of $48.15 per share and a market cap of $20.20Bil. The stock has returned -20.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Yum China Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-book ratio of 3.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.32 and a price-sales ratio of 2.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Tiger Pacific Capital LP reduced their investment in NYSE:ZTO by 503,346 shares. The trade had a 2.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.61.

On 08/16/2022, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc traded for a price of $26.86 per share and a market cap of $21.75Bil. The stock has returned -0.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-book ratio of 2.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.94 and a price-sales ratio of 4.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Tiger Pacific Capital LP reduced their investment in NAS:GDS by 241,253 shares. The trade had a 1.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.18.

On 08/16/2022, GDS Holdings Ltd traded for a price of $29.35 per share and a market cap of $5.59Bil. The stock has returned -49.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GDS Holdings Ltd has a price-book ratio of 1.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.04 and a price-sales ratio of 4.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.32, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

