Northwest Bancshares, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 182 stocks valued at a total of $442.00Mil. The top holdings were FNDX(15.12%), VCSH(7.38%), and IVV(3.20%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Northwest Bancshares, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. bought 28,751 shares of NYSE:UPS for a total holding of 32,849. The trade had a 1.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $182.9.

On 08/17/2022, United Parcel Service Inc traded for a price of $206.35 per share and a market cap of $179.25Bil. The stock has returned 8.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, United Parcel Service Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-book ratio of 11.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.78 and a price-sales ratio of 1.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:WSM by 41,249 shares. The trade had a 1.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $129.62.

On 08/17/2022, Williams-Sonoma Inc traded for a price of $168.87 per share and a market cap of $11.61Bil. The stock has returned 4.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Williams-Sonoma Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-book ratio of 8.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.38 and a price-sales ratio of 1.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 36,445-share investment in NYSE:ABC. Previously, the stock had a 1.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $153.01 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, AmerisourceBergen Corp traded for a price of $152.66 per share and a market cap of $31.64Bil. The stock has returned 28.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AmerisourceBergen Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-book ratio of 141.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.52 and a price-sales ratio of 0.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 27,415-share investment in NYSE:TRV. Previously, the stock had a 0.96% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $173.96 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, The Travelers Companies Inc traded for a price of $173.52 per share and a market cap of $41.18Bil. The stock has returned 12.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Travelers Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-book ratio of 1.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.69 and a price-sales ratio of 1.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 41,223 shares in NAS:AMAT, giving the stock a 0.85% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $110.04 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, Applied Materials Inc traded for a price of $108.49 per share and a market cap of $94.38Bil. The stock has returned -16.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Applied Materials Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-book ratio of 8.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.44 and a price-sales ratio of 3.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

