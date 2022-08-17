SALEM INVESTMENT COUNSELORS INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1131 stocks valued at a total of $2.19Bil. The top holdings were LOW(26.31%), AAPL(6.61%), and MSFT(4.66%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SALEM INVESTMENT COUNSELORS INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, SALEM INVESTMENT COUNSELORS INC bought 18,954 shares of NYSE:UNH for a total holding of 33,462. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $502.32.

On 08/17/2022, UnitedHealth Group Inc traded for a price of $542.5005 per share and a market cap of $510.83Bil. The stock has returned 32.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-book ratio of 7.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.75 and a price-sales ratio of 1.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, SALEM INVESTMENT COUNSELORS INC bought 262,312 shares of NAS:LOB for a total holding of 262,362. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.48.

On 08/17/2022, Live Oak Bancshares Inc traded for a price of $41.77 per share and a market cap of $1.86Bil. The stock has returned -26.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Live Oak Bancshares Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-book ratio of 2.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.60 and a price-sales ratio of 4.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

SALEM INVESTMENT COUNSELORS INC reduced their investment in NAS:FISV by 72,618 shares. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $97.06.

On 08/17/2022, Fiserv Inc traded for a price of $109.58 per share and a market cap of $70.81Bil. The stock has returned -1.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fiserv Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 35.95, a price-book ratio of 2.29, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.11 and a price-sales ratio of 4.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

SALEM INVESTMENT COUNSELORS INC reduced their investment in NYSE:TWTR by 178,527 shares. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.83.

On 08/17/2022, Twitter Inc traded for a price of $44.02 per share and a market cap of $33.98Bil. The stock has returned -30.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Twitter Inc has a price-book ratio of 5.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 54.79 and a price-sales ratio of 6.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

SALEM INVESTMENT COUNSELORS INC reduced their investment in NYSE:BRK.B by 18,876 shares. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $314.34.

On 08/17/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $304.6941 per share and a market cap of $675.74Bil. The stock has returned 5.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 63.50, a price-book ratio of 1.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.78 and a price-sales ratio of 2.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

