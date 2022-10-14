D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 130 stocks valued at a total of $342.00Mil. The top holdings were BAH(14.93%), DGRO(13.51%), and UNH(7.79%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were D'Orazio & Associates, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:AIA by 768,343 shares. The trade had a 12.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.49.

On 10/14/2022, iShares Asia 50 ETF traded for a price of $49.34 per share and a market cap of $1.15Bil. The stock has returned -36.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Asia 50 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a price-book ratio of 1.48.

The guru sold out of their 220,596-share investment in ARCA:VTI. Previously, the stock had a 11.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $198.53 during the quarter.

On 10/14/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $185.75 per share and a market cap of $248.12Bil. The stock has returned -18.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a price-book ratio of 3.46.

During the quarter, D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. bought 360,200 shares of BATS:JMST for a total holding of 382,425. The trade had a 5.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.48.

On 10/14/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF traded for a price of $50.3 per share and a market cap of $2.84Bil. The stock has returned -0.98% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. bought 379,301 shares of ARCA:DGRO for a total holding of 1,038,806. The trade had a 4.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.88.

On 10/14/2022, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF traded for a price of $46 per share and a market cap of $22.13Bil. The stock has returned -9.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a price-book ratio of 2.76.

The guru established a new position worth 292,664 shares in ARCA:JPST, giving the stock a 4.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.87 during the quarter.

On 10/14/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.08 per share and a market cap of $22.20Bil. The stock has returned 0.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

