Longleaf Comments on IAC

IAC ( IAC, Financial) –Digital holding company IAC was also a detractor in the quarter. The company is viewed as a complex consumer internet company with a reliance on slowing advertising revenues. This reaction ignores IAC’s strong balance sheet, as well as stability and growth at certain underlying holdings, such as MGM, which is benefitting from a strong COVID comeback. Additionally, privately held Turo, which is essentially an Airbnb for cars, has performed well and could be taken public when the time is right. Dotdash Meredith is a combination of online web brands, and the market is not giving credit for the potential merger synergies for the recently acquired Meredith business in this tougher environment. Angi, an online market for housing services, suffered as housing demand flipped dramatically in the year. While this is a long-term positive for the supply-demand dynamics of this platform, it has created uncertainty and price volatility in the short term. After quarter end, it was announced that IAC CEO Joey Levin has taken on the CEO role at Angi in what should be a positive move to accelerate its shift to profitability. The company also monetized yet another asset by merging its Bluecrew staffing business into a larger entity for stock and cash. Levin and Chairman Barry Diller have a history of creating value per year and are well positioned go on offense in the current environment.

From Mason Hawkins (Trades, Portfolio)' Longleaf Partners Fund third-quarter 2022 commentary.