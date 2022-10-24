Longleaf Partners Fund declined 15.88% in the third quarter, while the S&P 500 Index fell 4.88%. In a volatile year for markets globally, we have put the Fund’s cash to work in high-quality businesses that we are confident will come out of the current environment stronger than before and that we believe are currently trading at incredible bargains. We do not own consensus defensive stocks – simplistically defined as American-listed, consumer staples, health care and utilities. All three of these sectors in the S&P 500 currently trade well above their 15-year average price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios and, in our view, are trading at 100% or higher of valuation. Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)’s terms, the market is “paying a high price for a cheery consensus.”

By comparison, the Fund is trading at a price-to-value (P/V) range in the high-40s%, a level only seen three times in our history – during the dotcom bubble in 2000, in the global financial crisis in 2008-09 and briefly during COVID in March 2020. The performance rebound coming out of this historically low level has been significant and extended well beyond a one-year rebound as seen in the chart below.

If our portfolio companies were privately owned, any objective view on progress made in the year and expected over the next twelve months – in book value per share, free cash flow per share and/or earnings per share growth – would be overwhelmingly positive. The table below highlights the free cash flow per share power growth expected in the next twelve months for our portfolio versus S&P 500 defensive sectors.

However, the positive developments in a challenging environment are not yet being reflected in public stock price performance. Our companies are in strong financial positions, and management teams are going on offense with self-help measures, such as spinning or selling assets, buying back heavily discounted shares and/or considering mergers and acquisitions for whole businesses. Additionally, insiders are investing personally at an elevated level, indicating a high level of management confidence. The benefit of owning public equities is that we can take advantage of overblown price discounts in businesses whose management teams are actively taking steps to close the valuation gap in the coming months.

Lumen ( LUMN , Financial)– Global fiber company Lumen was the top detractor in the quarter. In September, the company announced a new CEO, Kate Johnson, would take over for Jeff Storey. Johnson has a strong track record of delivering organic revenue growth, the primary area where Lumen has struggled. Johnson held previous roles at GE and Microsoft, where she most recently served as head of Microsoft US and doubled her division’s revenue in only four years. Multiple checks through our network vouch for her and suggest this leadership change is a positive upgrade that will bring the discipline and focus on sales that Lumen has been missing. The market reacted negatively with concern over the potential for another dividend cut or strategy change. We are confident the stock price reaction is highly overblown versus any impact that a potential dividend cut would have on value per share. The stock now trades at 4.5x EBITDA, and we believe the best value accretive capital allocation move today is share repurchase. Shortly after quarter end, Lumen closed on the sale of part of its consumer business to Apollo, further improving its balance sheet and business mix.

Global logistics company FedEx was another top detractor in the quarter after a large earnings miss, driven by its overseas express business. The decline in Asia was primarily macro driven, while the European miss was a combination of macro and service quality issues related to the TNT integration. Management is cutting costs and taking steps to address the service issues. To the positive, the US Ground and Freight businesses reported solid earnings growth. These domestic businesses alone are generating almost $15 per share in free cash flow power and are worth $240, significantly more than FedEx’s share price today. In early October, the company announced an acceleration of its previously announced share repurchase program, a strong vote of confidence from management. Liberty Broadband ( LBRDA , Financial) – Cable and media holding company Liberty Broadband, which owns 26% of publicly traded Charter, was a detractor, as sentiment for its underlying, monthly-recurring revenue cable business swung from post-COVID winner highs to new lows. We have a long history of investing in the cable industry and partnering with the Liberty management team, who are taking steps to close the double valuation gap – at both the Charter and Liberty Broadband levels – through share repurchases and potentially other smart moves. We are paying a single-digit multiple of growing free cash flow per share for a business that has historically been recession resistant. This opportunity is a close parallel to our 2008 investment in Liberty Entertainment, which sold for half of the value of its underlying stake in DirectTV (which also sold for half of its value), and ultimately went on to be our top performer in 2009. Then, as now, we had Liberty management at the helm, who were laser focused on getting shareholders paid.

– Cable and media holding company Liberty Broadband, which owns 26% of publicly traded Charter, was a detractor, as sentiment for its underlying, monthly-recurring revenue cable business swung from post-COVID winner highs to new lows. We have a long history of investing in the cable industry and partnering with the Liberty management team, who are taking steps to close the double valuation gap – at both the Charter and Liberty Broadband levels – through share repurchases and potentially other smart moves. We are paying a single-digit multiple of growing free cash flow per share for a business that has historically been recession resistant. This opportunity is a close parallel to our 2008 investment in Liberty Entertainment, which sold for half of the value of its underlying stake in DirectTV (which also sold for half of its value), and ultimately went on to be our top performer in 2009. Then, as now, we had Liberty management at the helm, who were laser focused on getting shareholders paid. IAC ( IAC , Financial) –Digital holding company IAC was also a detractor in the quarter. The company is viewed as a complex consumer internet company with a reliance on slowing advertising revenues. This reaction ignores IAC’s strong balance sheet, as well as stability and growth at certain underlying holdings, such as MGM, which is benefitting from a strong COVID comeback. Additionally, privately held Turo, which is essentially an Airbnb for cars, has performed well and could be taken public when the time is right. Dotdash Meredith is a combination of online web brands, and the market is not giving credit for the potential merger synergies for the recently acquired Meredith business in this tougher environment. Angi, an online market for housing services, suffered as housing demand flipped dramatically in the year. While this is a long-term positive for the supply-demand dynamics of this platform, it has created uncertainty and price volatility in the short term. After quarter end, it was announced that IAC CEO Joey Levin has taken on the CEO role at Angi in what should be a positive move to accelerate its shift to profitability. The company also monetized yet another asset by merging its Bluecrew staffing business into a larger entity for stock and cash. Levin and Chairman Barry Diller have a history of creating value per year and are well positioned go on offense in the current environment.

Portfolio Activity

Market volatility has expanded our universe of compelling opportunities. We purchased one new company that we have followed for years through ownership of its direct competitors. We had a rare opportunity to buy this high-quality business that has historically traded above our appraisal value at a temporary discount. We are still building the position and look forward to discussing in more detail. We added to two heavily discounted holdings in the quarter, trimmed several companies that held up relatively better and exited our small remaining position in Holcim in the quarter.

Outlook

The Partners Fund is fully invested with less than 2% cash, and our on-deck list is growing longer and broader amid market volatility. The portfolio ended the quarter at a near-all-time low P/V ratio in the high-40s%, a level from which the Fund has historically rebounded in a meaningful and sustained fashion. Our businesses have pricing power in the face of inflation, strong balance sheets with the ability to put cash to work in a distressed environment and clear paths to organic growth. Our management partners are actively pursuing catalysts that could drive significant performance payoffs.

