China Universal Asset Management Co., Ltd. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 465 stocks valued at a total of $238.00Mil. The top holdings were AMZN(6.24%), MSFT(5.40%), and TSLA(5.12%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were China Universal Asset Management Co., Ltd.’s top five trades of the quarter.

China Universal Asset Management Co., Ltd. reduced their investment in NAS:JD by 98,476 shares. The trade had a 2.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $59.23.

On 10/21/2022, JD.com Inc traded for a price of $41.13 per share and a market cap of $65.83Bil. The stock has returned -49.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JD.com Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -77.18 and a price-sales ratio of 0.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 187,500-share investment in NYSE:ZTO. Previously, the stock had a 2.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $26.07 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc traded for a price of $21.44 per share and a market cap of $17.40Bil. The stock has returned -32.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-book ratio of 2.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.06 and a price-sales ratio of 3.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 225,000-share investment in NYSE:EDU. Previously, the stock had a 1.93% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.84 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc traded for a price of $22.7082 per share and a market cap of $3.89Bil. The stock has returned -9.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1.29 and a price-sales ratio of 3.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.41, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 115,500-share investment in NAS:LI. Previously, the stock had a 1.86% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $31.16 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, Li Auto Inc traded for a price of $16.92 per share and a market cap of $16.88Bil. The stock has returned -44.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Li Auto Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 344.77 and a price-sales ratio of 3.12.

China Universal Asset Management Co., Ltd. reduced their investment in NYSE:CTLT by 39,717 shares. The trade had a 1.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.31.

On 10/21/2022, Catalent Inc traded for a price of $66.83 per share and a market cap of $12.08Bil. The stock has returned -49.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Catalent Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-book ratio of 2.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.44 and a price-sales ratio of 2.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

