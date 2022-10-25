Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 27 stocks valued at a total of $3.12Bil. The top holdings were DHR(9.81%), UNH(8.70%), and KEYS(8.70%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 1,279,786-share investment in NAS:MSFT. Previously, the stock had a 10.02% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $264.05 during the quarter.

On 10/25/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $248.7 per share and a market cap of $1,857.61Bil. The stock has returned -18.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-book ratio of 11.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.09 and a price-sales ratio of 9.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought 1,740,616 shares of NYSE:WCN for a total holding of 1,865,606. The trade had a 7.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $136.35.

On 10/25/2022, Waste Connections Inc traded for a price of $131.82 per share and a market cap of $33.91Bil. The stock has returned 0.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Waste Connections Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 49.93, a price-book ratio of 4.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.92 and a price-sales ratio of 5.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 1,375,101 shares. The trade had a 5.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 10/25/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $151.3 per share and a market cap of $2,437.48Bil. The stock has returned 2.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-book ratio of 42.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.06 and a price-sales ratio of 6.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought 352,776 shares of NYSE:DHR for a total holding of 1,185,235. The trade had a 2.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $276.14.

On 10/25/2022, Danaher Corp traded for a price of $251.54 per share and a market cap of $183.26Bil. The stock has returned -17.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Danaher Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-book ratio of 4.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.73 and a price-sales ratio of 5.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought 433,479 shares of NYSE:CB for a total holding of 1,186,647. The trade had a 2.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $189.89.

On 10/25/2022, Chubb Ltd traded for a price of $199.46 per share and a market cap of $83.42Bil. The stock has returned 7.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chubb Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-book ratio of 1.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.54 and a price-sales ratio of 2.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

