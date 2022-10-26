HANCOCK WHITNEY CORP recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 607 stocks valued at a total of $2.34Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.46%), MBB(4.42%), and IVV(4.15%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HANCOCK WHITNEY CORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

HANCOCK WHITNEY CORP reduced their investment in NYSE:FHN by 896,751 shares. The trade had a 0.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.73.

On 10/26/2022, First Horizon Corp traded for a price of $24.305 per share and a market cap of $13.03Bil. The stock has returned 48.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, First Horizon Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-book ratio of 1.77, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.61 and a price-sales ratio of 4.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

HANCOCK WHITNEY CORP reduced their investment in NAS:LSTR by 115,589 shares. The trade had a 0.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $148.96.

On 10/26/2022, Landstar System Inc traded for a price of $151 per share and a market cap of $5.41Bil. The stock has returned -12.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Landstar System Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-book ratio of 6.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.45 and a price-sales ratio of 0.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, HANCOCK WHITNEY CORP bought 120,648 shares of NYSE:PGR for a total holding of 126,022. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $120.41.

On 10/26/2022, Progressive Corp traded for a price of $123.17 per share and a market cap of $72.01Bil. The stock has returned 29.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Progressive Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 87.27, a price-book ratio of 4.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 49.37 and a price-sales ratio of 1.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 281,226 shares in NYSE:KNX, giving the stock a 0.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $51.22 during the quarter.

On 10/26/2022, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc traded for a price of $48.89 per share and a market cap of $7.87Bil. The stock has returned -10.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-book ratio of 1.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.78 and a price-sales ratio of 1.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 342,848 shares in NYSE:SNV, giving the stock a 0.55% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $39.67 during the quarter.

On 10/26/2022, Synovus Financial Corp traded for a price of $38.83 per share and a market cap of $5.65Bil. The stock has returned -16.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Synovus Financial Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-book ratio of 1.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.97 and a price-sales ratio of 2.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

