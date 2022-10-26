INVERNESS COUNSEL LLC /NY/ recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 187 stocks valued at a total of $1.80Bil. The top holdings were ROP(9.87%), CSL(8.91%), and DOV(5.98%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were INVERNESS COUNSEL LLC /NY/’s top five trades of the quarter.

INVERNESS COUNSEL LLC /NY/ reduced their investment in NYSE:BSX by 971,816 shares. The trade had a 2.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.12.

On 10/26/2022, Boston Scientific Corp traded for a price of $42.49 per share and a market cap of $60.99Bil. The stock has returned -3.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Boston Scientific Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 73.46, a price-book ratio of 3.54, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.57 and a price-sales ratio of 4.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, INVERNESS COUNSEL LLC /NY/ bought 148,838 shares of NYSE:FRC for a total holding of 206,853. The trade had a 1.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $153.6.

On 10/26/2022, First Republic Bank traded for a price of $117.17 per share and a market cap of $21.47Bil. The stock has returned -44.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, First Republic Bank has a price-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-book ratio of 1.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.17 and a price-sales ratio of 3.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, INVERNESS COUNSEL LLC /NY/ bought 47,009 shares of NYSE:NOW for a total holding of 73,599. The trade had a 0.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $450.27.

On 10/26/2022, ServiceNow Inc traded for a price of $370.24 per share and a market cap of $74.67Bil. The stock has returned -45.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ServiceNow Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 405.45, a price-book ratio of 17.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 104.16 and a price-sales ratio of 11.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

INVERNESS COUNSEL LLC /NY/ reduced their investment in NYSE:UNH by 26,572 shares. The trade had a 0.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $525.83.

On 10/26/2022, UnitedHealth Group Inc traded for a price of $545.7 per share and a market cap of $510.80Bil. The stock has returned 21.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-book ratio of 6.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.08 and a price-sales ratio of 1.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 43,879 shares in NAS:SNPS, giving the stock a 0.75% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $338.58 during the quarter.

On 10/26/2022, Synopsys Inc traded for a price of $294.79 per share and a market cap of $45.08Bil. The stock has returned -10.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Synopsys Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 44.74, a price-book ratio of 8.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 33.31 and a price-sales ratio of 9.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

