apricus wealth, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 77 stocks valued at a total of $101.00Mil. The top holdings were UNM(4.24%), RLMD(3.95%), and JPM(3.38%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were apricus wealth, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, apricus wealth, LLC bought 73,995 shares of NAS:RLMD for a total holding of 107,329. The trade had a 2.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.7.

On 10/31/2022, Relmada Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $6.69 per share and a market cap of $188.82Mil. The stock has returned -71.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Relmada Therapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.01 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 0.14.

During the quarter, apricus wealth, LLC bought 4,775 shares of NYSE:PNC for a total holding of 8,283. The trade had a 0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $162.

On 10/31/2022, PNC Financial Services Group Inc traded for a price of $162.44 per share and a market cap of $65.42Bil. The stock has returned -20.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-book ratio of 1.40, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.65 and a price-sales ratio of 3.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

apricus wealth, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:GOLD by 38,627 shares. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $15.78.

On 10/31/2022, Barrick Gold Corp traded for a price of $15.1255 per share and a market cap of $26.68Bil. The stock has returned -15.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Barrick Gold Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-book ratio of 1.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.87 and a price-sales ratio of 2.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, apricus wealth, LLC bought 13,949 shares of NYSE:UL for a total holding of 63,510. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.44.

On 10/31/2022, Unilever PLC traded for a price of $45.62 per share and a market cap of $115.85Bil. The stock has returned -11.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Unilever PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-book ratio of 5.77, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.76 and a price-sales ratio of 2.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

apricus wealth, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:CVX by 3,644 shares. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $152.51.

On 10/31/2022, Chevron Corp traded for a price of $181.64 per share and a market cap of $354.30Bil. The stock has returned 62.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chevron Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-book ratio of 2.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.40 and a price-sales ratio of 1.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

