Hendershot Investments Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

11321 Trenton Court Bristow, VA 20136

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 140 stocks valued at a total of $531.00Mil. The top holdings were BRK.B(12.25%), AAPL(5.85%), and JNJ(4.43%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Hendershot Investments Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Hendershot Investments Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:UNH by 24,033 shares. The trade had a 2.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $525.83.

On 11/02/2022, UnitedHealth Group Inc traded for a price of $547.31 per share and a market cap of $511.94Bil. The stock has returned 21.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-book ratio of 6.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.36 and a price-sales ratio of 1.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 143,156 shares in NYSE:WAL, giving the stock a 1.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $75.76 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, Western Alliance Bancorp traded for a price of $68.23 per share and a market cap of $7.43Bil. The stock has returned -41.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Western Alliance Bancorp has a price-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-book ratio of 1.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.37 and a price-sales ratio of 3.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 248,617-share investment in NAS:INTC. Previously, the stock had a 1.64% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $34.09 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, Intel Corp traded for a price of $28.3 per share and a market cap of $116.79Bil. The stock has returned -39.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-book ratio of 1.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.96 and a price-sales ratio of 1.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Hendershot Investments Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:MMM by 29,311 shares. The trade had a 0.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $131.19.

On 11/02/2022, 3M Co traded for a price of $125.3 per share and a market cap of $69.26Bil. The stock has returned -26.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, 3M Co has a price-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-book ratio of 4.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.50 and a price-sales ratio of 2.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Hendershot Investments Inc. bought 35,952 shares of NAS:CTSH for a total holding of 204,026. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $65.5.

On 11/02/2022, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp traded for a price of $62.53 per share and a market cap of $32.38Bil. The stock has returned -18.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-book ratio of 2.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.89 and a price-sales ratio of 1.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.