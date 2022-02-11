Palmer Knight Co recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 28 stocks valued at a total of $106.00Mil. The top holdings were WM(5.52%), TRV(5.46%), and RJF(5.40%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Palmer Knight Co’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 32,277-share investment in NYSE:DIS. Previously, the stock had a 2.89% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $107.02 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $106 per share and a market cap of $193.24Bil. The stock has returned -37.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 61.63, a price-book ratio of 2.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.81 and a price-sales ratio of 2.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Palmer Knight Co bought 5,912 shares of NYSE:FTV for a total holding of 75,794. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.03.

On 11/02/2022, Fortive Corp traded for a price of $63.94 per share and a market cap of $22.62Bil. The stock has returned -16.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fortive Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 33.48, a price-book ratio of 2.41, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 10.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.05 and a price-sales ratio of 4.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Palmer Knight Co bought 2,060 shares of NYSE:VMC for a total holding of 26,515. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $162.42.

On 11/02/2022, Vulcan Materials Co traded for a price of $164.79 per share and a market cap of $21.90Bil. The stock has returned -11.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vulcan Materials Co has a price-earnings ratio of 37.11, a price-book ratio of 3.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.95 and a price-sales ratio of 3.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Palmer Knight Co bought 2,071 shares of NYSE:WM for a total holding of 36,629. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $165.07.

On 11/02/2022, Waste Management Inc traded for a price of $156.52 per share and a market cap of $64.25Bil. The stock has returned -0.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Waste Management Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-book ratio of 9.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.97 and a price-sales ratio of 3.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Palmer Knight Co bought 819 shares of NAS:CTAS for a total holding of 13,301. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $408.43.

On 11/02/2022, Cintas Corp traded for a price of $428.27 per share and a market cap of $43.49Bil. The stock has returned 0.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cintas Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 35.90, a price-book ratio of 13.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.85 and a price-sales ratio of 5.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

