BUCKINGHAM STRATEGIC WEALTH, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 611 stocks valued at a total of $4.90Bil. The top holdings were DFAC(15.61%), DFAT(9.51%), and DFUV(8.55%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BUCKINGHAM STRATEGIC WEALTH, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, BUCKINGHAM STRATEGIC WEALTH, LLC bought 600,674 shares of ARCA:DFAU for a total holding of 1,293,527. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.75.

On 11/08/2022, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF traded for a price of $26.96 per share and a market cap of $2.58Bil. The stock has returned -17.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.24.

During the quarter, BUCKINGHAM STRATEGIC WEALTH, LLC bought 178,911 shares of ARCA:ITOT for a total holding of 1,033,450. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.01.

On 11/08/2022, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $84.46 per share and a market cap of $38.46Bil. The stock has returned -20.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a price-book ratio of 3.06.

During the quarter, BUCKINGHAM STRATEGIC WEALTH, LLC bought 41,856 shares of NAS:TSLA for a total holding of 91,596. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $279.27.

On 11/08/2022, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $197.08 per share and a market cap of $622.33Bil. The stock has returned -51.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 60.90, a price-book ratio of 15.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 39.49 and a price-sales ratio of 9.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, BUCKINGHAM STRATEGIC WEALTH, LLC bought 278,355 shares of BATS:EFV for a total holding of 1,004,993. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.63.

On 11/08/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF traded for a price of $42.62 per share and a market cap of $14.46Bil. The stock has returned -14.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a price-book ratio of 0.96.

BUCKINGHAM STRATEGIC WEALTH, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:VGIT by 175,517 shares. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.32.

On 11/08/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $57.25 per share and a market cap of $12.23Bil. The stock has returned -13.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

