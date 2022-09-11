INCA Investments LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

8950 SW 74 COURT MIAMI, FL 33156

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 12 stocks valued at a total of $173.00Mil. The top holdings were BAP(20.61%), FMX(17.17%), and GGAL(16.00%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were INCA Investments LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

INCA Investments LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:GPRK by 836,017 shares. The trade had a 6.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $12.29.

On 11/09/2022, GeoPark Ltd traded for a price of $15.21 per share and a market cap of $906.29Mil. The stock has returned 8.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GeoPark Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 5.37, a price-book ratio of 46.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.29 and a price-sales ratio of 0.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

INCA Investments LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:FMX by 57,852 shares. The trade had a 2.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.

On 11/09/2022, Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV traded for a price of $75.57 per share and a market cap of $27.04Bil. The stock has returned -6.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV has a price-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-book ratio of 4.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.96 and a price-sales ratio of 0.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 218,264 shares in NYSE:PAGS, giving the stock a 1.67% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $13.35 during the quarter.

On 11/09/2022, PagSeguro Digital Ltd traded for a price of $13.03 per share and a market cap of $4.27Bil. The stock has returned -62.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-book ratio of 1.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.60 and a price-sales ratio of 2.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, INCA Investments LLC bought 113,147 shares of NYSE:CIB for a total holding of 290,551. The trade had a 1.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.86.

On 11/09/2022, BanColombia SA traded for a price of $25.29 per share and a market cap of $6.08Bil. The stock has returned -21.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BanColombia SA has a price-earnings ratio of 3.97, a price-book ratio of 0.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.52 and a price-sales ratio of 1.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 183,966-share investment in NYSE:VALE. Previously, the stock had a 1.5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $13.16 during the quarter.

On 11/09/2022, Vale SA traded for a price of $14.42 per share and a market cap of $67.08Bil. The stock has returned 29.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vale SA has a price-earnings ratio of 3.32, a price-book ratio of 1.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.82 and a price-sales ratio of 1.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

