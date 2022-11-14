BILL ( NYSE:BILL, Financial), a leader in financial automation software for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Citi 12th Annual Financial Technology Conference

Monday, November 14, 2022 at 10:30am PT

Wells Fargo 6th Annual TMT Summit

Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 9:20am PT

Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference

Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 2:45pm PT

Live webcasts, as well as replays, will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.bill.com%2F. Please note presentation times are subject to change.

About BILL:

BILL (NYSE: BILL) is a leader in financial automation software for small and midsize businesses (SMBs). As a champion of SMBs, we are dedicated to automating the future of finance so businesses can flourish. Hundreds of thousands of businesses trust BILL solutions to manage financial workflows, including payables, receivables, and spend and expense management. With BILL, businesses are connected to a network of millions of members, so they can pay or get paid faster. Through our automated solutions, we help SMBs simplify and control their finances, so they can confidently manage their businesses, and succeed on their terms. BILL is a trusted partner of leading U.S. financial institutions, accounting firms, and accounting software providers. BILL is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information, visit bill.com.

