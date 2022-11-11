Carlyle Group Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 11 stocks valued at a total of $3.15Bil. The top holdings were ZI(50.30%), QDEL(28.28%), and MKSI(8.90%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Carlyle Group Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 153,672,703-share investment in NYSE:ATC. Previously, the stock had a 51.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.8 during the quarter.

On 11/11/2022, Atotech Ltd traded for a price of $22.71 per share and a market cap of $4.42Bil. The stock has returned -2.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Atotech Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 37.23, a price-book ratio of 5.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.47 and a price-sales ratio of 3.00.

The guru established a new position worth 3,393,093 shares in NAS:MKSI, giving the stock a 8.9% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $102.95 during the quarter.

On 11/11/2022, MKS Instruments Inc traded for a price of $77.01 per share and a market cap of $5.12Bil. The stock has returned -50.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MKS Instruments Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-book ratio of 1.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.07 and a price-sales ratio of 1.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.44, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Carlyle Group Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:ZI by 3,649,730 shares. The trade had a 2.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.47.

On 11/11/2022, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc traded for a price of $30.94 per share and a market cap of $12.49Bil. The stock has returned -56.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 67.26, a price-book ratio of 5.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 44.96 and a price-sales ratio of 11.42.

The guru established a new position worth 86,000 shares in NYSE:LSI, giving the stock a 0.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $122.72 during the quarter.

On 11/11/2022, Life Storage Inc traded for a price of $109.2 per share and a market cap of $9.28Bil. The stock has returned -13.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Life Storage Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-book ratio of 2.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.77 and a price-sales ratio of 9.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 220,500 shares in NYSE:CUBE, giving the stock a 0.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $45.07 during the quarter.

On 11/11/2022, CubeSmart traded for a price of $41.82 per share and a market cap of $9.39Bil. The stock has returned -19.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CubeSmart has a price-earnings ratio of 36.68, a price-book ratio of 3.29, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.85 and a price-sales ratio of 9.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

