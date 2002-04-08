BURLINGAME, Calif., Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James T. Rosenbaum, MD, Senior Vice President of Research at Corvus Pharmaceuticals ( CRVS), was presented with the Distinguished Service Award by the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) at its annual meeting in Philadelphia on November 12, 2022. Dr. Rosenbaum received the ACR’s second highest honor, for his outstanding contributions to rheumatology and care of patients.

Founded in 1934, the ACR is a not-for-profit, professional association that serves over 8,500 physicians, health professionals, and scientists worldwide. It is committed to advancing the specialty of rheumatology. In doing so, the ACR offers education, research, advocacy and practice management support to help its members continue their innovative work and provide quality patient care. Rheumatology professionals are experts in the diagnosis, management, and treatment of more than 100 different types of arthritis and rheumatic diseases.

Dr. Rosenbaum joined Corvus in July 2022 to lead the development of CPI-818, the Company’s ITK inhibitor, for the treatment of immune disorders such as T cell lymphomas, autoimmune and allergic diseases. Under Dr. Rosenbaum’s leadership, Corvus’ research and development team has been working to prioritize and prepare protocols for new CPI-818 clinical studies in immune-mediated diseases, with the announcement of next clinical program anticipated in the near-term. In addition, new data from the Company’s Phase 1/1b trial of CPI-818 for T cell lymphoma will be presented at the 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition, which is taking place in-person and virtually from December 10-13, 2022.

“It is an honor to receive the Distinguished Service Award from the American College of Rheumatology. I have dedicated much of my career to conducting research and providing care to address rheumatic diseases and look forward to advancing new treatment options for these patients with the team at Corvus. We have an exciting opportunity with CPI-818, which is well positioned as the most advanced program targeting ITK inhibition and has demonstrated the ability to modulate immune function of T cells, positioning it for broad potential in autoimmunity and allergic disease,” said Dr. Rosenbaum. “I am very grateful to my family, colleagues, teachers, patients, nominators, the selection committee and the ACR and Rheumatology Research Foundation (RRF). I also recognize that many others are deserving of this honor. My hope is that I can repay the ACR for all the opportunities, education, collegiality and support that it has provided to me and my collaborators.”

Dr. Rosenbaum, a board-certified rheumatologist and preeminent immunologist, previously served as Professor of Ophthalmology, Medicine, and Cell Biology and Chair, Division of Arthritis & Rheumatic Diseases, at Oregon Health & Science University where he held a professorship named in honor of his father, Edward E Rosenbaum. Prior to 1985, Dr. Rosenbaum held faculty positions at the University of California, San Francisco School of Medicine and California Pacific Medical Center. He has authored over 600 publications involving topics including inflammation, autoimmunity, arthritic diseases and the role of the microbiome in immunity. He is considered to be one of the world’s leading experts in uveitis and inflammatory diseases of the eye. In addition, Dr. Rosenbaum has served on the editorial board of a wide range of scientific and medical journals and currently is active as Chair Emeritus of the Legacy Devers Eye Institute. Dr. Rosenbaum is a member of numerous professional societies, including Master of the American College of Rheumatology, Fellow of the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology, the American Federation of Clinical Research, the American Association for the Advancement of Science, and elected member of the American Society for Clinical Investigation and the Association of American Physicians. He received an M.D. with honors from Yale University School of Medicine and graduated with an AB from Harvard University magna cum laude. Other honors include the Clinician Scholar Award and Innovative Research Award from the American College of Rheumatology, the Friedenwald Award from the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology, and the Gold Medal from the International Uveitis Study Group Foundation.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Corvus’ lead product candidate is CPI-818, an investigational, oral, small molecule drug that selectively inhibited ITK in preclinical studies and is in a multicenter Phase 1/1b clinical trial in patients with several types of T-cell lymphomas. The Company’s second clinical program, ciforadenant (CPI-444), is an oral, small molecule inhibitor of the A2A receptor. Its third clinical program, mupadolimab (CPI-006), is a humanized monoclonal antibody directed against CD73 that has exhibited immunomodulatory activity and activation of immune cells in preclinical and clinical studies. For more information, visit www.corvuspharma.com.

About CPI-818

CPI-818 is an investigational small molecule drug given orally that has selectively inhibited ITK (interleukin-2-inducible T cell kinase) in preclinical studies. It was designed to block malignant T cell growth and to modulate immune responses. ITK, an enzyme, is expressed predominantly in T-cells and plays a role in T cell and natural killer (NK) cell lymphomas and leukemias, as well as in normal immune function. ITK controls the differentiation of T cells into various T cell subsets that function in destruction of pathogens, cancer cells and in inflammation. Recent clinical data in T cell lymphomas suggest that CPI-818 has the potential to control differentiation of T helper cells and enhance immune responses to tumors. Interference with ITK signaling also can modulate immune responses to various antigens. Optimal doses of CPI-818 have been shown to affect T cell differentiation and induce the generation of Th1 helper cells while blocking the development of Th2 cells. Th1 T cells are required for immunity to tumors, viral infections, and other infectious diseases. Th2 helper T cells are involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and allergic diseases. The immunologic effects of CPI-818 lead to what is known as Th1 skewing and is made possible by the high selectivity of the drug for ITK. The Company believes the inhibition of specific molecular targets in T cells may be of therapeutic benefit for patients with T cell lymphomas and leukemias and in patients with autoimmune and allergic diseases. The Company is conducting a Phase 1/1b trial in patients with refractory T cell lymphomas that was designed to select the optimal dose of CPI-818 and evaluate its safety, PK, target occupancy, immunologic effects, biomarkers, and efficacy. Interim data from the Phase 1/1b clinical trial of CPI-818 for T cell lymphoma demonstrated tumor responses in very advanced, refractory, difficult to treat T cell malignancies, and identified a dose that maximally affects T helper cell differentiation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements related to the potential safety and efficacy of CPI-818; the Company’s ability, as well as the timing thereof, to develop and advance product candidates into and successfully complete preclinical studies and clinical trials, including the Company’s Phase 1/1b clinical trials of CPI-818; the timing of the availability and announcement of clinical data and certain other product development milestones, including the timing of initial results in the Phase 1/1b clinical trial for CPI-818; the expected trial design and number of patients enrolled in the Company’s upcoming planned clinical trials. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements often include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “seek,” “will,” “may” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company’s control. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 3, 2022, as well as other documents that may be filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, the following factors, among others, could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: the Company’s ability to demonstrate sufficient evidence of efficacy and safety in its clinical trials of CPI-818; the accuracy of the Company’s estimates relating to its ability to initiate and/or complete preclinical studies and clinical trials; the results of preclinical studies may not be predictive of future results; the unpredictability of the regulatory process; regulatory developments in the United States, and other foreign countries; regulatory developments in the United States, and other foreign countries; the costs of clinical trials may exceed expectations; and the Company’s ability to raise additional capital. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that the events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur, and the timing of events and circumstances and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

