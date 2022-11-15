Arabesque Asset Management Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 113 stocks valued at a total of $205.00Mil. The top holdings were AZO(1.83%), ORLY(1.75%), and LIN(1.68%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 5,109 shares in NAS:ORLY, giving the stock a 1.75% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $699.44 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, O'Reilly Automotive Inc traded for a price of $824.92 per share and a market cap of $51.62Bil. The stock has returned 27.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, O'Reilly Automotive Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.45 and a price-sales ratio of 3.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought 1,583 shares of NYSE:AZO for a total holding of 1,748. The trade had a 1.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2178.52.

On 11/15/2022, AutoZone Inc traded for a price of $2446.88 per share and a market cap of $46.45Bil. The stock has returned 29.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AutoZone Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.72 and a price-sales ratio of 3.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.20, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 46,268 shares in NYSE:CL, giving the stock a 1.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $78.41 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Colgate-Palmolive Co traded for a price of $74.57 per share and a market cap of $62.28Bil. The stock has returned -2.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Colgate-Palmolive Co has a price-earnings ratio of 32.42, a price-book ratio of 99.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.58 and a price-sales ratio of 3.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 1,956 shares in NAS:BKNG, giving the stock a 1.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $1878.43 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Booking Holdings Inc traded for a price of $1979.25 per share and a market cap of $76.77Bil. The stock has returned -19.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Booking Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-book ratio of 21.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.73 and a price-sales ratio of 5.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 11,009 shares in NAS:AMGN, giving the stock a 1.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $242.4 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Amgen Inc traded for a price of $285.3 per share and a market cap of $152.23Bil. The stock has returned 38.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amgen Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-book ratio of 41.65, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.45 and a price-sales ratio of 5.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

