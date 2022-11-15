Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 52 stocks valued at a total of $13.38Bil. The top holdings were AMZN(6.58%), MSFT(5.63%), and V(5.25%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 2,827,348-share investment in NYSE:DIS. Previously, the stock had a 1.91% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $107.02 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $94.28 per share and a market cap of $167.91Bil. The stock has returned -40.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 54.81, a price-book ratio of 1.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.06 and a price-sales ratio of 2.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 2,704,001 shares in NAS:SBUX, giving the stock a 1.7% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $84.95 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Starbucks Corp traded for a price of $97.42 per share and a market cap of $111.83Bil. The stock has returned -11.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Starbucks Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 34.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.21 and a price-sales ratio of 3.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP reduced their investment in NYSE:UNH by 298,198 shares. The trade had a 1.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $525.83.

On 11/15/2022, UnitedHealth Group Inc traded for a price of $513.75 per share and a market cap of $480.02Bil. The stock has returned 13.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-book ratio of 6.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.06 and a price-sales ratio of 1.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP bought 795,926 shares of NYSE:STE for a total holding of 831,224. The trade had a 0.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $203.49.

On 11/15/2022, Steris PLC traded for a price of $167.78 per share and a market cap of $16.75Bil. The stock has returned -26.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Steris PLC has a price-book ratio of 2.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.42 and a price-sales ratio of 3.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP bought 640,013 shares of NYSE:CRM for a total holding of 4,080,776. The trade had a 0.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $169.57.

On 11/15/2022, Salesforce Inc traded for a price of $158.66 per share and a market cap of $158.66Bil. The stock has returned -48.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Salesforce Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 293.81, a price-book ratio of 2.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 42.02 and a price-sales ratio of 5.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

