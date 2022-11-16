Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 141 stocks valued at a total of $1.08Bil. The top holdings were IWB(14.03%), VTI(13.00%), and DFAC(10.47%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 1,293,947-share investment in NAS:IGF. Previously, the stock had a 5.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.14 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, iShares Global Infrastructure ETF traded for a price of $46.46 per share and a market cap of $3.70Bil. The stock has returned 0.13% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a price-book ratio of 1.85.

During the quarter, Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc. bought 1,175,191 shares of ARCA:NFRA for a total holding of 1,681,652. The trade had a 4.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.68.

On 11/16/2022, FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund traded for a price of $50.79 per share and a market cap of $2.63Bil. The stock has returned -9.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a price-book ratio of 1.98.

During the quarter, Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc. bought 919,823 shares of ARCA:DFAC for a total holding of 5,105,143. The trade had a 1.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.55.

On 11/16/2022, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF traded for a price of $25.1 per share and a market cap of $16.00Bil. The stock has returned -13.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a price-book ratio of 2.88.

During the quarter, Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc. bought 1,027,525 shares of ARCA:DFAX for a total holding of 2,553,853. The trade had a 1.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.24.

On 11/16/2022, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF traded for a price of $21.525 per share and a market cap of $4.81Bil. The stock has returned -18.55% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.21.

The guru sold out of their 740,477-share investment in ARCA:DFAU. Previously, the stock had a 1.67% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $27.75 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF traded for a price of $28.02 per share and a market cap of $2.70Bil. The stock has returned -13.84% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.17.

