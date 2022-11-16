Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. is an investment management firm based out of Brookfield, Wisconsin. The company was originally established in 1980 and has grown to have an additional location in Seattle, Washington. Dana Investment Advisors operates with 39 employees of which 12 are investment professionals and is headed by CEO, COO, and treasurer Mark R. Mirsberger. The company conducts its research internally, utilizing a fundamental methodology to make its investment decisions. Dana Investment Advisors invests in the value and growth stocks of small and large cap companies, allocating its assets in the public equity and fixed income markets within the United States with a top down and bottom up approach. The company invests most heavily in the consumer discretionary and information technology sectors, each of which makes up over a sixth of the firm’s total asset allocations, and also invests in the finance, health care, consumer staples, industrials, energy, and utilities and telecommunications sectors, among other sectors to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. Dana Investment Advisors holds its allocations for 8.2 quarters on average although the firm only holds its top 10 holdings, which make up just under a fifth of its total allocations, for 2.8 quarters on average. In the most recent quarter, Dana Investment Advisors had a turnover rate of approximately 23.1%. The company manages over $6.6 billion in total assets under management spread across over 2,100 accounts, all of which are discretionary except for 33 which make up $2.6 billion of its total managed assets. Although Dana Investment Advisor’s total number of accounts has been decreasing in recent years, its total assets under management has been on an upward trend despite slight volatility, growing from $2.3 billion back in 2010 to approaching three times that amount today. The company currently offers its Large Cap Equity and Small Cap Equity mutual funds.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 397 stocks valued at a total of $1.76Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.35%), MSFT(3.47%), and GOOGL(2.46%).

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:FIS by 242,664 shares. The trade had a 1.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $93.12.

On 11/16/2022, Fidelity National Information Services Inc traded for a price of $62.63 per share and a market cap of $37.12Bil. The stock has returned -44.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fidelity National Information Services Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 40.88, a price-book ratio of 0.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.06 and a price-sales ratio of 2.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.45, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:HZNP by 272,188 shares. The trade had a 1.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $69.87.

On 11/16/2022, Horizon Therapeutics PLC traded for a price of $75.94 per share and a market cap of $17.21Bil. The stock has returned -29.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 31.13, a price-book ratio of 3.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.66 and a price-sales ratio of 4.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. bought 224,442 shares of NYSE:BMY for a total holding of 324,697. The trade had a 0.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.54.

On 11/16/2022, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co traded for a price of $76.165 per share and a market cap of $161.97Bil. The stock has returned 32.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a price-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-book ratio of 4.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.02 and a price-sales ratio of 3.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 103,632 shares in NAS:WDAY, giving the stock a 0.89% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $156.53 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, Workday Inc traded for a price of $154.09 per share and a market cap of $39.63Bil. The stock has returned -48.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Workday Inc has a price-book ratio of 7.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 184.49 and a price-sales ratio of 6.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.54, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:AVTR by 562,759 shares. The trade had a 0.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.79.

On 11/16/2022, Avantor Inc traded for a price of $20.455 per share and a market cap of $13.80Bil. The stock has returned -48.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Avantor Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-book ratio of 3.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.63 and a price-sales ratio of 1.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

