Apella Capital, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 234 stocks valued at a total of $1.10Bil. The top holdings were DFAC(5.88%), BNDX(5.88%), and BSV(5.31%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Apella Capital, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Apella Capital, LLC bought 178,273 shares of ARCA:BSV for a total holding of 582,622. The trade had a 1.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.21.

On 01/10/2023, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $75.765 per share and a market cap of $38.02Bil. The stock has returned -4.34% over the past year.

During the quarter, Apella Capital, LLC bought 146,669 shares of ARCA:DFAT for a total holding of 660,600. The trade had a 0.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.66.

On 01/10/2023, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF traded for a price of $45.55 per share and a market cap of $7.64Bil. The stock has returned -3.54% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a price-book ratio of 1.45.

During the quarter, Apella Capital, LLC bought 118,513 shares of NAS:BNDX for a total holding of 1,003,945. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.6.

On 01/10/2023, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF traded for a price of $48.015 per share and a market cap of $45.17Bil. The stock has returned -11.00% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a price-book ratio of 1.74.

During the quarter, Apella Capital, LLC bought 34,085 shares of BATS:MTUM for a total holding of 224,325. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $139.25.

On 01/10/2023, iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF traded for a price of $144.09 per share and a market cap of $11.89Bil. The stock has returned -16.37% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a price-book ratio of 3.99.

During the quarter, Apella Capital, LLC bought 36,099 shares of ARCA:SUB for a total holding of 148,862. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $104.22.

On 01/10/2023, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $104.6885 per share and a market cap of $11.22Bil. The stock has returned -1.28% over the past year.

