Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1600 BROADWAY SUITE 1600 DENVER, CO 80202

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 119 stocks valued at a total of $86.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(9.66%), UNH(8.30%), and AMZN(5.35%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought 44,229 shares of ARCA:HDGE for a total holding of 88,109. The trade had a 1.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.31.

On 01/18/2023, Ranger Equity Bear -1x Shares traded for a price of $25.49 per share and a market cap of $148.67Mil. The stock has returned 1.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought 79,996 shares of NYSE:PBR for a total holding of 97,005. The trade had a 1.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.23.

On 01/18/2023, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras traded for a price of $11.415 per share and a market cap of $69.72Bil. The stock has returned 43.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras has a price-earnings ratio of 2.19, a price-book ratio of 1.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.76 and a price-sales ratio of 0.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors reduced their investment in NAS:QCOM by 6,177 shares. The trade had a 0.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $137.39.

On 01/18/2023, Qualcomm Inc traded for a price of $123.51 per share and a market cap of $138.15Bil. The stock has returned -29.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Qualcomm Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-book ratio of 7.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.35 and a price-sales ratio of 3.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 16,296 shares in NAS:EMXC, giving the stock a 0.88% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.64 during the quarter.

On 01/18/2023, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF traded for a price of $50.85 per share and a market cap of $3.21Bil. The stock has returned -14.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a price-book ratio of 1.77.

During the quarter, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought 11,625 shares of NYSE:KOF for a total holding of 28,470. The trade had a 0.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $59.62.

On 01/18/2023, Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV traded for a price of $71.7 per share and a market cap of $15.09Bil. The stock has returned 36.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV has a price-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-book ratio of 2.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.54 and a price-sales ratio of 1.27.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.