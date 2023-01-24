COMMERZBANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT /FI recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, or simply Commerzbank AG, is a banking and financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. The company can trace its history back to 1870 when individual and merchant bankers in Hamburg founded the Commerz- und Disconto-Bank, electing C. Woermann as the first chairman. The company would focus on mergers and acquisitions to facilitate its growth, going through a series of over 50 mergers and, subsequently, restructures. In 1940, the bank would officially adopt its current Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft name. The bank would merge with two other regional banks in 1958 and begin expanding on a global scale, shifting its headquarters to Frankfurt in 1990. Although Commerzbank AG’s investment banking business would suffer reversals and would eventually shut down its Commerzbank Securities investment banking unit altogether, the bank would continue with mergers and acquisitions to have over 6 million customers by the turn of the 21st century. The bank currently has branches and offices in over 50 countries with its core markets focused in Germany and Poland. Commerzbank AG operates through five major business segments: Private Customers, Mittelstandsbank, Central & Eastern Europe, Corporates & Markets, and Non-Core Assets. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial services including deposit, securities, payment, securities and portfolio management, credit management, real estate, trust advisory, various open ended and close ended funds for real estate, equipment leasing, currency management products, and investment banking solutions, among many others. As of 2015, the company operates out of approximately 1,100 branches with 90 advisory centers, making it one of the most developed branch networks amongst German banks. Commerzbank AG has over 16 million clients and over 52,000 employees located around the world. The company invests most heavily in the financial and technology sectors, together making up almost 60% of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the services and healthcare sectors, among others, in order of decreasing allocation. The firm offers the Commerzbank CCBI RQFII Money Market UCITS ETF and a variety of funds such as the Old Mutual Shield Fund.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 26 stocks valued at a total of $610.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(33.32%), DB(13.31%), and V(10.43%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were COMMERZBANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT /FI’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 111,433 shares in NAS:PANW, giving the stock a 2.55% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $160.59 during the quarter.

On 01/24/2023, Palo Alto Networks Inc traded for a price of $151.8 per share and a market cap of $45.90Bil. The stock has returned -9.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Palo Alto Networks Inc has a price-book ratio of 90.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 203.14 and a price-sales ratio of 7.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 595,780 shares in NYSE:ZWS, giving the stock a 2.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $23.61 during the quarter.

On 01/24/2023, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp traded for a price of $21.455 per share and a market cap of $3.81Bil. The stock has returned -33.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp has a price-book ratio of 2.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 35.74 and a price-sales ratio of 2.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 34,279-share investment in NAS:AMGN. Previously, the stock had a 1.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $268.06 during the quarter.

On 01/24/2023, Amgen Inc traded for a price of $259.245 per share and a market cap of $138.33Bil. The stock has returned 18.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amgen Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-book ratio of 37.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.40 and a price-sales ratio of 5.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 32,012-share investment in NAS:META. Previously, the stock had a 0.8% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $117.43 during the quarter.

On 01/24/2023, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $143.725 per share and a market cap of $376.88Bil. The stock has returned -53.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-book ratio of 3.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.27 and a price-sales ratio of 3.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

COMMERZBANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT /FI reduced their investment in NYSE:UNH by 5,066 shares. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $529.71.

On 01/24/2023, UnitedHealth Group Inc traded for a price of $488.94 per share and a market cap of $456.84Bil. The stock has returned 7.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-book ratio of 5.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.19 and a price-sales ratio of 1.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

