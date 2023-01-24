LYELL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LP recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

3000 Sand Hill Road, Building One Menlo Park, CA 94025

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 188 stocks valued at a total of $633.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(3.68%), MSFT(3.12%), and WDAY(2.33%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were LYELL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

LYELL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LP reduced their investment in NAS:PYPL by 51,021 shares. The trade had a 0.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.04000000000001.

On 01/24/2023, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $79.58499999999999 per share and a market cap of $90.73Bil. The stock has returned -50.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 40.40, a price-book ratio of 4.50, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.86 and a price-sales ratio of 3.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.34, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, LYELL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LP bought 8,696 shares of NYSE:DE for a total holding of 9,789. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $406.45.

On 01/24/2023, Deere & Co traded for a price of $417.04 per share and a market cap of $123.93Bil. The stock has returned 15.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Deere & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-book ratio of 6.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.67 and a price-sales ratio of 2.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 23,837 shares in NAS:IBB, giving the stock a 0.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $129.16 during the quarter.

On 01/24/2023, iShares Biotechnology ETF traded for a price of $136.87 per share and a market cap of $9.06Bil. The stock has returned 5.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Biotechnology ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a price-book ratio of 4.60.

During the quarter, LYELL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LP bought 25,423 shares of NYSE:COP for a total holding of 29,218. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $121.55.

On 01/24/2023, ConocoPhillips traded for a price of $119.0675 per share and a market cap of $148.37Bil. The stock has returned 47.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ConocoPhillips has a price-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-book ratio of 3.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.38 and a price-sales ratio of 2.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, LYELL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LP bought 4,993 shares of NYSE:UNH for a total holding of 5,863. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $529.71.

On 01/24/2023, UnitedHealth Group Inc traded for a price of $488.94 per share and a market cap of $456.84Bil. The stock has returned 7.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-book ratio of 5.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.19 and a price-sales ratio of 1.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.