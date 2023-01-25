Ziegler Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

70 WEST MADISON STREET CHICAGO, IL 60602

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 394 stocks valued at a total of $2.38Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(3.17%), MSFT(3.06%), and GOOGL(2.28%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Ziegler Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Ziegler Capital Management, LLC bought 83,129 shares of ARCA:VUG for a total holding of 88,869. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $220.3.

On 01/25/2023, Vanguard Growth ETF traded for a price of $230.39 per share and a market cap of $74.30Bil. The stock has returned -17.65% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a price-book ratio of 6.78.

During the quarter, Ziegler Capital Management, LLC bought 28,501 shares of NAS:INTU for a total holding of 32,088. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $396.69.

On 01/25/2023, Intuit Inc traded for a price of $401.55 per share and a market cap of $112.81Bil. The stock has returned -24.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intuit Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 61.12, a price-book ratio of 7.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 36.38 and a price-sales ratio of 8.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 75,598 shares in NAS:PANW, giving the stock a 0.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $160.59 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, Palo Alto Networks Inc traded for a price of $151.14 per share and a market cap of $45.70Bil. The stock has returned -10.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Palo Alto Networks Inc has a price-book ratio of 89.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 203.38 and a price-sales ratio of 7.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 54,968-share investment in NYSE:GNRC. Previously, the stock had a 0.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $113.16 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, Generac Holdings Inc traded for a price of $114.39 per share and a market cap of $7.25Bil. The stock has returned -60.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Generac Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-book ratio of 3.13, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.30 and a price-sales ratio of 1.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.31, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Ziegler Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:FIS by 124,355 shares. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $71.04000000000001.

On 01/25/2023, Fidelity National Information Services Inc traded for a price of $74.41 per share and a market cap of $44.15Bil. The stock has returned -31.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fidelity National Information Services Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 48.63, a price-book ratio of 0.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.20 and a price-sales ratio of 3.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.