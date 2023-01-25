Lindbrook Capital, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

23975 PARK SORRENTO CALABASAS, X1 91302

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 2829 stocks valued at a total of $812.00Mil. The top holdings were VTI(9.29%), GBDC(7.97%), and VXUS(6.36%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Lindbrook Capital, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Lindbrook Capital, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:OCSL by 8,293,608 shares. The trade had a 2.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.13.

On 01/25/2023, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp traded for a price of $20.32 per share and a market cap of $1.57Bil. The stock has returned 3.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 42.33, a price-book ratio of 1.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 14.59 and a price-sales ratio of 31.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Lindbrook Capital, LLC bought 194,590 shares of NAS:VXUS for a total holding of 998,462. The trade had a 1.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.53.

On 01/25/2023, Vanguard Total International Stock traded for a price of $56.22 per share and a market cap of $55.18Bil. The stock has returned -5.51% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total International Stock has a price-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a price-book ratio of 1.49.

During the quarter, Lindbrook Capital, LLC bought 22,546 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 65,776. The trade had a 1.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $382.87.

On 01/25/2023, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $400.1 per share and a market cap of $375.06Bil. The stock has returned -7.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-book ratio of 3.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.62 and a price-sales ratio of 2.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Lindbrook Capital, LLC bought 24,198 shares of NAS:VRTX for a total holding of 31,939. The trade had a 0.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $304.77.

On 01/25/2023, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $313.57 per share and a market cap of $80.49Bil. The stock has returned 36.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-book ratio of 6.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.92 and a price-sales ratio of 9.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Lindbrook Capital, LLC bought 10,181 shares of NYSE:UNH for a total holding of 13,313. The trade had a 0.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $529.71.

On 01/25/2023, UnitedHealth Group Inc traded for a price of $491.6 per share and a market cap of $459.33Bil. The stock has returned 7.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-book ratio of 5.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.36 and a price-sales ratio of 1.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.