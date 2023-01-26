FIRST MERCHANTS CORP recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

200 EAST JACKSON STREET MUNCIE, IN 47305

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 224 stocks valued at a total of $1.09Bil. The top holdings were AGG(3.13%), AAPL(2.83%), and PEP(2.81%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FIRST MERCHANTS CORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

FIRST MERCHANTS CORP reduced their investment in ARCA:AGG by 149,179 shares. The trade had a 1.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.31999999999999.

On 01/26/2023, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $100.25 per share and a market cap of $86.81Bil. The stock has returned -7.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, FIRST MERCHANTS CORP bought 83,760 shares of NAS:PEP for a total holding of 169,740. The trade had a 1.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $178.37.

On 01/26/2023, PepsiCo Inc traded for a price of $170.845 per share and a market cap of $235.37Bil. The stock has returned 3.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PepsiCo Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-book ratio of 12.41, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.01 and a price-sales ratio of 2.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, FIRST MERCHANTS CORP bought 81,421 shares of ARCA:BSV for a total holding of 161,485. The trade had a 0.5600000000000001% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.8.

On 01/26/2023, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $76.2 per share and a market cap of $37.73Bil. The stock has returned -3.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

FIRST MERCHANTS CORP reduced their investment in NYSE:LLY by 11,899 shares. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $354.56.

On 01/26/2023, Eli Lilly and Co traded for a price of $350.545 per share and a market cap of $333.08Bil. The stock has returned 49.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eli Lilly and Co has a price-earnings ratio of 53.36, a price-book ratio of 33.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 40.73 and a price-sales ratio of 10.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.42, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, FIRST MERCHANTS CORP bought 6,035 shares of NYSE:UNH for a total holding of 30,025. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $529.71.

On 01/26/2023, UnitedHealth Group Inc traded for a price of $492.6 per share and a market cap of $460.26Bil. The stock has returned 8.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-book ratio of 5.65, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.40 and a price-sales ratio of 1.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

