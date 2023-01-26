RBA Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 91 stocks valued at a total of $191.00Mil. The top holdings were AZO(3.53%), UNH(3.16%), and AAPL(3.04%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were RBA Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 207,625-share investment in NYSE:TGNA. Previously, the stock had a 2.47% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.16 during the quarter.

On 01/26/2023, Tegna Inc traded for a price of $19.84 per share and a market cap of $4.43Bil. The stock has returned 4.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tegna Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-book ratio of 1.54, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.06 and a price-sales ratio of 1.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

RBA Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BMY by 54,015 shares. The trade had a 2.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.40000000000001.

On 01/26/2023, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co traded for a price of $72.83499999999999 per share and a market cap of $154.86Bil. The stock has returned 20.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a price-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-book ratio of 4.74, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.67 and a price-sales ratio of 3.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, RBA Wealth Management, LLC bought 35,114 shares of NYSE:MRK for a total holding of 38,126. The trade had a 2.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $102.22.

On 01/26/2023, Merck & Co Inc traded for a price of $106.56 per share and a market cap of $270.17Bil. The stock has returned 38.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Merck & Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-book ratio of 6.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.58 and a price-sales ratio of 4.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, RBA Wealth Management, LLC bought 16,579 shares of NYSE:PFE for a total holding of 27,876. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.94.

On 01/26/2023, Pfizer Inc traded for a price of $43.785 per share and a market cap of $245.78Bil. The stock has returned -13.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pfizer Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-book ratio of 2.65, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.39 and a price-sales ratio of 2.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, RBA Wealth Management, LLC bought 7,764 shares of NAS:OTTR for a total holding of 11,520. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $59.91.

On 01/26/2023, Otter Tail Corp traded for a price of $61.86 per share and a market cap of $2.58Bil. The stock has returned 2.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Otter Tail Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-book ratio of 2.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.66 and a price-sales ratio of 1.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

