Tufton Capital Management recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 115 stocks valued at a total of $455.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were Tufton Capital Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 31,300-share investment in OTCPK:CSVI. Previously, the stock had a 0.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $57.37 during the quarter.

On 01/27/2023, Computer Services Inc traded for a price of $57.98 per share and a market cap of $1.59Bil. The stock has returned 5.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Computer Services Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-book ratio of 5.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.14 and a price-sales ratio of 4.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Tufton Capital Management bought 38,905 shares of NAS:CSCO for a total holding of 125,765. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.52.

On 01/27/2023, Cisco Systems Inc traded for a price of $48.34 per share and a market cap of $198.59Bil. The stock has returned -9.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cisco Systems Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-book ratio of 4.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.28 and a price-sales ratio of 3.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Tufton Capital Management reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 11,485 shares. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.78.

On 01/27/2023, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $99.22 per share and a market cap of $1,012.21Bil. The stock has returned -28.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 91.03, a price-book ratio of 7.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.93 and a price-sales ratio of 2.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Tufton Capital Management reduced their investment in NYSE:DLR by 12,014 shares. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $102.05.

On 01/27/2023, Digital Realty Trust Inc traded for a price of $109.31 per share and a market cap of $31.43Bil. The stock has returned -22.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Digital Realty Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-book ratio of 1.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.55 and a price-sales ratio of 6.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Tufton Capital Management bought 18,445 shares of NYSE:KO for a total holding of 82,376. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.37.

On 01/27/2023, Coca-Cola Co traded for a price of $60.81 per share and a market cap of $262.97Bil. The stock has returned 4.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coca-Cola Co has a price-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-book ratio of 11.54, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.44 and a price-sales ratio of 6.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

