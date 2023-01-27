Triad Investment Management recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 55 stocks valued at a total of $63.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were Triad Investment Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

Triad Investment Management reduced their investment in NAS:OCSL by 701,729 shares. The trade had a 2.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.13.

On 01/27/2023, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp traded for a price of $20.415 per share and a market cap of $1.57Bil. The stock has returned 1.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 42.53, a price-book ratio of 1.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 14.67 and a price-sales ratio of 31.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 11,123 shares in NYSE:FIS, giving the stock a 1.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $71.04000000000001 during the quarter.

On 01/27/2023, Fidelity National Information Services Inc traded for a price of $75.12 per share and a market cap of $44.57Bil. The stock has returned -30.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fidelity National Information Services Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 49.10, a price-book ratio of 0.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.31 and a price-sales ratio of 3.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 53,739-share investment in NYSE:MRC. Previously, the stock had a 0.6899999999999999% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.55 during the quarter.

On 01/27/2023, MRC Global Inc traded for a price of $12.74 per share and a market cap of $1.07Bil. The stock has returned 71.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MRC Global Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 42.47, a price-book ratio of 2.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.12 and a price-sales ratio of 0.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.34, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 5,690-share investment in NYSE:TJX. Previously, the stock had a 0.63% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $73.84 during the quarter.

On 01/27/2023, TJX Companies Inc traded for a price of $82.83 per share and a market cap of $95.71Bil. The stock has returned 20.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TJX Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-book ratio of 16.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.04 and a price-sales ratio of 1.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 8,856-share investment in NAS:AIMC. Previously, the stock had a 0.53% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $52.52 during the quarter.

On 01/27/2023, Altra Industrial Motion Corp traded for a price of $61.08 per share and a market cap of $3.98Bil. The stock has returned 32.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 244.32, a price-book ratio of 2.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 152.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.38 and a price-sales ratio of 2.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.40, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

