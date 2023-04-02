Capital Wealth Planning, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 106 stocks valued at a total of $6.84Bil. The top holdings were UNH(6.06%), CVX(5.91%), and MRK(5.72%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Capital Wealth Planning, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:UPS by 1,590,298 shares. The trade had a 4.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $173.11.

On 02/04/2023, United Parcel Service Inc traded for a price of $191.66 per share and a market cap of $165.77Bil. The stock has returned -13.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, United Parcel Service Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-book ratio of 8.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.69 and a price-sales ratio of 1.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:MPC by 2,238,244 shares. The trade had a 4.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $113.97.

On 02/04/2023, Marathon Petroleum Corp traded for a price of $118.2 per share and a market cap of $53.66Bil. The stock has returned 56.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Marathon Petroleum Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 4.13, a price-book ratio of 2.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.99 and a price-sales ratio of 0.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Capital Wealth Planning, LLC bought 803,216 shares of NAS:AMGN for a total holding of 806,251. The trade had a 3.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $268.06.

On 02/04/2023, Amgen Inc traded for a price of $245.17 per share and a market cap of $130.92Bil. The stock has returned 12.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amgen Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-book ratio of 35.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.33 and a price-sales ratio of 5.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:CSCO by 4,205,085 shares. The trade had a 3.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.52.

On 02/04/2023, Cisco Systems Inc traded for a price of $48.63 per share and a market cap of $199.78Bil. The stock has returned -9.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cisco Systems Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-book ratio of 4.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.62 and a price-sales ratio of 3.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Capital Wealth Planning, LLC bought 2,562,584 shares of NYSE:DVN for a total holding of 5,386,490. The trade had a 2.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $68.16.

On 02/04/2023, Devon Energy Corp traded for a price of $60.85 per share and a market cap of $39.78Bil. The stock has returned 24.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Devon Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 6.39, a price-book ratio of 3.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.35 and a price-sales ratio of 2.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

