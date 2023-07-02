Palisade Asset Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

333 SOUTH SEVENTH STREET, SUITE 440 MINNEAPOLIS, MN 55402

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 185 stocks valued at a total of $873.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(4.33%), AAPL(3.78%), and UNH(3.38%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Palisade Asset Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 1,116,911 shares in NYSE:ASB, giving the stock a 2.95% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $23.09 during the quarter.

On 02/07/2023, Associated Banc-Corp traded for a price of $23.905 per share and a market cap of $3.60Bil. The stock has returned -0.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Associated Banc-Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-book ratio of 0.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.67 and a price-sales ratio of 2.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Palisade Asset Management, LLC bought 19,630 shares of NYSE:UNH for a total holding of 55,586. The trade had a 1.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $529.71.

On 02/07/2023, UnitedHealth Group Inc traded for a price of $472.6725 per share and a market cap of $441.64Bil. The stock has returned -1.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-book ratio of 5.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.90 and a price-sales ratio of 1.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Palisade Asset Management, LLC bought 100,062 shares of NYSE:PNR for a total holding of 113,065. The trade had a 0.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.48.

On 02/07/2023, Pentair PLC traded for a price of $57.5 per share and a market cap of $9.46Bil. The stock has returned -2.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pentair PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-book ratio of 3.49, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.39 and a price-sales ratio of 2.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 106,035 shares in NYSE:NVT, giving the stock a 0.47% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.94 during the quarter.

On 02/07/2023, nVent Electric PLC traded for a price of $42.38 per share and a market cap of $7.02Bil. The stock has returned 25.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, nVent Electric PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-book ratio of 2.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.79 and a price-sales ratio of 2.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Palisade Asset Management, LLC bought 18,445 shares of NYSE:TGT for a total holding of 155,799. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.89.

On 02/07/2023, Target Corp traded for a price of $172.3 per share and a market cap of $79.31Bil. The stock has returned -16.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Target Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-book ratio of 7.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.99 and a price-sales ratio of 0.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

