NUANCE INVESTMENTS, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

4900 Main Street Kansas City, MO 64112

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 56 stocks valued at a total of $4.78Bil. The top holdings were XRAY(8.43%), KMB(7.07%), and SNN(6.70%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were NUANCE INVESTMENTS, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

NUANCE INVESTMENTS, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:SJW by 222,433 shares. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.70999999999999.

On 02/08/2023, SJW Group traded for a price of $78.95999999999999 per share and a market cap of $2.39Bil. The stock has returned 21.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SJW Group has a price-earnings ratio of 41.13, a price-book ratio of 2.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.90 and a price-sales ratio of 4.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 307,965-share investment in NYSE:Y. Previously, the stock had a 5.75% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $843.86 during the quarter.

On 02/08/2023, Alleghany Corp traded for a price of $847.79 per share and a market cap of $11.41Bil. The stock has returned 27.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alleghany Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 33.43, a price-book ratio of 1.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.62 and a price-sales ratio of 0.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

NUANCE INVESTMENTS, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:EQC by 4,323,972 shares. The trade had a 2.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.56.

On 02/08/2023, Equity Commonwealth traded for a price of $25.28 per share and a market cap of $2.77Bil. The stock has returned -2.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Equity Commonwealth has a price-earnings ratio of 421.33, a price-book ratio of 1.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.93 and a price-sales ratio of 46.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, NUANCE INVESTMENTS, LLC bought 1,290,174 shares of NYSE:AJRD for a total holding of 2,563,171. The trade had a 1.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.52.

On 02/08/2023, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc traded for a price of $55.65 per share and a market cap of $4.49Bil. The stock has returned 46.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 47.97, a price-book ratio of 8.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.48 and a price-sales ratio of 2.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.18, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

NUANCE INVESTMENTS, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:TRV by 396,545 shares. The trade had a 1.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $179.89.

On 02/08/2023, The Travelers Companies Inc traded for a price of $189.45 per share and a market cap of $43.97Bil. The stock has returned 12.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Travelers Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-book ratio of 2.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.05 and a price-sales ratio of 1.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.