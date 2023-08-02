Polunin Capital Partners Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 22 stocks valued at a total of $401.00Mil. The top holdings were EDU(20.74%), VIPS(10.09%), and HMY(9.01%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 3,543,191-share investment in NAS:STNE. Previously, the stock had a 11.8% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.47 during the quarter.

On 02/08/2023, StoneCo Ltd traded for a price of $10.27 per share and a market cap of $3.21Bil. The stock has returned -21.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, StoneCo Ltd has a price-book ratio of 1.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.63 and a price-sales ratio of 1.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 1,668,338 shares in NAS:PAAS, giving the stock a 6.8% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $16 during the quarter.

On 02/08/2023, Pan American Silver Corp traded for a price of $16.96 per share and a market cap of $3.57Bil. The stock has returned -25.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pan American Silver Corp has a price-book ratio of 1.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.39 and a price-sales ratio of 2.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 6,319,328 shares in NYSE:KGC, giving the stock a 6.45% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $3.95 during the quarter.

On 02/08/2023, Kinross Gold Corp traded for a price of $4.375 per share and a market cap of $5.62Bil. The stock has returned -20.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Kinross Gold Corp has a price-book ratio of 0.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.22 and a price-sales ratio of 1.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought 1,503,400 shares of NYSE:PAGS for a total holding of 2,638,253. The trade had a 3.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $11.75.

On 02/08/2023, PagSeguro Digital Ltd traded for a price of $9.185 per share and a market cap of $3.01Bil. The stock has returned -46.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-book ratio of 1.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.63 and a price-sales ratio of 1.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought 590,342 shares of NYSE:VIPS for a total holding of 2,964,471. The trade had a 2.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.93.

On 02/08/2023, Vipshop Holdings Ltd traded for a price of $14.56 per share and a market cap of $8.88Bil. The stock has returned 55.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vipshop Holdings Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-book ratio of 1.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.33 and a price-sales ratio of 0.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

