Intermede Investment Partners Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 26 stocks valued at a total of $3.44Bil. The top holdings were DHR(6.51%), SLB(6.50%), and SCHW(6.46%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 3,353,265 shares in NYSE:SLB, giving the stock a 3.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.26 during the quarter.

On 02/09/2023, Schlumberger Ltd traded for a price of $54.1 per share and a market cap of $76.83Bil. The stock has returned 39.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Schlumberger Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-book ratio of 4.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.53 and a price-sales ratio of 2.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.44, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:FIS by 400,073 shares. The trade had a 1.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $93.12.

On 02/09/2023, Fidelity National Information Services Inc traded for a price of $75.65000000000001 per share and a market cap of $44.89Bil. The stock has returned -32.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fidelity National Information Services Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 49.44, a price-book ratio of 1.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.07 and a price-sales ratio of 3.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.54, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought 385,297 shares of NAS:AMAT for a total holding of 1,524,990. The trade had a 0.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.43000000000001.

On 02/09/2023, Applied Materials Inc traded for a price of $116.76 per share and a market cap of $98.44Bil. The stock has returned -17.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Applied Materials Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-book ratio of 8.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.18 and a price-sales ratio of 3.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought 112,429 shares of NAS:ADBE for a total holding of 550,498. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $378.38.

On 02/09/2023, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $379.16 per share and a market cap of $173.58Bil. The stock has returned -26.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 37.54, a price-book ratio of 12.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.55 and a price-sales ratio of 10.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought 434,302 shares of NYSE:TSM for a total holding of 2,409,761. The trade had a 0.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.65000000000001.

On 02/09/2023, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd traded for a price of $97.16500000000001 per share and a market cap of $503.90Bil. The stock has returned -20.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-book ratio of 4.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.50 and a price-sales ratio of 6.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

