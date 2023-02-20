KNOT Offshore Partners LP Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Results Conference Call

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (

NYSE:KNOP, Financial) (“the Partnership”) plans to release its financial results for the Fourth Quarter of 2022 before opening of the market on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

The Partnership also plans to host a conference call on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 10:00 AM (Eastern Time) to discuss the results for the Fourth Quarter of 2022. All unitholders and interested parties are invited to listen to the live conference call by choosing from the following options:

  • By accessing the webcast, which will be available through the Partnership’s website: www.knotoffshorepartners.com.
  • By dialing 1-833-470-1428 from the US, dialing 1-833-950-0062 from Canada or 1-404-975-4839 if outside North America – please join the KNOT Offshore Partners LP call using access code 439751.

Our Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Presentation will also be available at www.knotoffshorepartners.com prior to the conference call start time.

The conference call will be recorded and remain available until March 22, 2023. This recording can be accessed following the live call by dialing 1-866-813-9403 from the US, dialing 1-226-828-7578 from Canada, or 44-204-525-0658 if outside North America, and entering the replay access code 798973.

About KNOT Offshore Partners LP

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, operates and acquires shuttle tankers primarily under long-term charters in the offshore oil production regions of the North Sea and Brazil. KNOT Offshore Partners LP is structured as a publicly traded master limited partnership but is classified as a corporation for U.S. federal income tax purposes, and thus issues a Form 1099 to its unitholders, rather than a Form K-1. KNOT Offshore Partners LP’s common units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “KNOP”.

Source: KNOT Offshore Partners

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230213005266/en/

