Jana Partners recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Jana Partners (Trades, Portfolio) LLC is an investment management firm founded in 2001 by Barry Rosenstein, Jana’s Managing Partner and Co-Portfolio Manager. The firm has its headquarters in New York.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 10 stocks valued at a total of $1.22Bil. The top holdings were THS(19.15%), FRPT(17.86%), and NEWR(14.81%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Jana Partners (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

Jana Partners (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:MRCY by 367,787 shares. The trade had a 1.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $55.25.

On 02/14/2023, Mercury Systems Inc traded for a price of $54.76 per share and a market cap of $3.18Bil. The stock has returned 3.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mercury Systems Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 32.17 and a price-sales ratio of 3.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 2,560,368 shares in NYSE:FIS, giving the stock a 14.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $71.04000000000001 during the quarter.

On 02/14/2023, Fidelity National Information Services Inc traded for a price of $66 per share and a market cap of $39.16Bil. The stock has returned -38.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fidelity National Information Services Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 43.14, a price-book ratio of 0.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.46 and a price-sales ratio of 2.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.47, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Jana Partners (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:EHC by 2,240,000 shares. The trade had a 8.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.38.

On 02/14/2023, Encompass Health Corp traded for a price of $61.61 per share and a market cap of $6.15Bil. The stock has returned 23.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Encompass Health Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-book ratio of 4.69, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 8.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.80 and a price-sales ratio of 1.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Jana Partners (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:LH by 180,041 shares. The trade had a 3.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $227.5.

On 02/14/2023, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings traded for a price of $248.13 per share and a market cap of $21.98Bil. The stock has returned -9.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings has a price-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-book ratio of 2.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.09 and a price-sales ratio of 1.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Jana Partners (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:NEWR by 317,488 shares. The trade had a 1.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.57.

On 02/14/2023, New Relic Inc traded for a price of $77.12 per share and a market cap of $5.31Bil. The stock has returned 6.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, New Relic Inc has a price-book ratio of 15.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -46.26 and a price-sales ratio of 5.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.