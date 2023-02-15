Raub Brock Capital Management LP recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 65 stocks valued at a total of $489.00Mil. The top holdings were SHV(6.95%), SUB(6.10%), and ABBV(4.68%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 165,705 shares in NAS:IEI, giving the stock a 3.89% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $114.16 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $115.15 per share and a market cap of $12.90Bil. The stock has returned -6.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 229,370-share investment in NAS:SHY. Previously, the stock had a 3.89% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $80.68000000000001 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $81.09 per share and a market cap of $26.98Bil. The stock has returned -2.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 59,684 shares in NYSE:PH, giving the stock a 3.55% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $286.22 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Parker Hannifin Corp traded for a price of $352.35 per share and a market cap of $45.19Bil. The stock has returned 18.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Parker Hannifin Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 36.40, a price-book ratio of 4.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.14 and a price-sales ratio of 2.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 79,324-share investment in NYSE:AMT. Previously, the stock had a 3.55% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $208.14 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, American Tower Corp traded for a price of $215.15 per share and a market cap of $100.18Bil. The stock has returned -5.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Tower Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 34.15, a price-book ratio of 15.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.10 and a price-sales ratio of 9.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Raub Brock Capital Management LP reduced their investment in NYSE:UNH by 7,136 shares. The trade had a 0.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $529.71.

On 02/15/2023, UnitedHealth Group Inc traded for a price of $492.83 per share and a market cap of $460.48Bil. The stock has returned 5.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-book ratio of 5.65, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.47 and a price-sales ratio of 1.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

