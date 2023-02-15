BAROMETER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 122 stocks valued at a total of $339.00Mil. The top holdings were LMT(4.34%), LLY(4.14%), and CP(4.11%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BAROMETER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

BAROMETER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. reduced their investment in NYSE:UNH by 28,052 shares. The trade had a 5.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $529.71.

On 02/15/2023, UnitedHealth Group Inc traded for a price of $492.83 per share and a market cap of $460.48Bil. The stock has returned 5.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-book ratio of 5.65, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.47 and a price-sales ratio of 1.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

BAROMETER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. reduced their investment in NYSE:WCN by 59,576 shares. The trade had a 4.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $136.01.

On 02/15/2023, Waste Connections Inc traded for a price of $134.68 per share and a market cap of $34.64Bil. The stock has returned 13.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Waste Connections Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 43.17, a price-book ratio of 4.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.68 and a price-sales ratio of 5.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

BAROMETER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. reduced their investment in NYSE:NOC by 23,140 shares. The trade had a 4.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $521.66.

On 02/15/2023, Northrop Grumman Corp traded for a price of $467.51 per share and a market cap of $71.55Bil. The stock has returned 21.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Northrop Grumman Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-book ratio of 4.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.83 and a price-sales ratio of 2.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 117,488 shares in NYSE:TRI, giving the stock a 3.95% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $109.38 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Thomson Reuters Corp traded for a price of $124.06 per share and a market cap of $58.89Bil. The stock has returned 23.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Thomson Reuters Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 43.08, a price-book ratio of 4.83, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.49 and a price-sales ratio of 9.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 118,380 shares in NYSE:MRK, giving the stock a 3.87% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $102.22 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Merck & Co Inc traded for a price of $108.74 per share and a market cap of $275.70Bil. The stock has returned 45.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Merck & Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-book ratio of 6.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.73 and a price-sales ratio of 4.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

