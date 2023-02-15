HHLR ADVISORS, LTD. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 67 stocks valued at a total of $4.74Bil. The top holdings were BGNE(25.41%), JD(7.85%), and BEKE(6.20%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HHLR ADVISORS, LTD.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 6,274,800 shares in NYSE:FCX, giving the stock a 5.03% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $34.95 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Freeport-McMoRan Inc traded for a price of $42.03 per share and a market cap of $60.07Bil. The stock has returned -2.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-book ratio of 3.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.88 and a price-sales ratio of 2.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, HHLR ADVISORS, LTD. bought 9,927,759 shares of NYSE:BEKE for a total holding of 21,045,865. The trade had a 2.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.9.

On 02/15/2023, KE Holdings Inc traded for a price of $19.21 per share and a market cap of $24.06Bil. The stock has returned -5.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, KE Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -493.36 and a price-sales ratio of 2.61.

HHLR ADVISORS, LTD. reduced their investment in NYSE:CRM by 688,400 shares. The trade had a 2.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $145.92.

On 02/15/2023, Salesforce Inc traded for a price of $168.905 per share and a market cap of $168.91Bil. The stock has returned -21.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Salesforce Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 603.23, a price-book ratio of 2.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 22.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 41.21 and a price-sales ratio of 5.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, HHLR ADVISORS, LTD. bought 884,700 shares of NYSE:BABA for a total holding of 3,122,800. The trade had a 1.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $78.84999999999999.

On 02/15/2023, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd traded for a price of $102.48 per share and a market cap of $271.32Bil. The stock has returned -18.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 266.18, a price-book ratio of 2.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 19.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.64 and a price-sales ratio of 2.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.35, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, HHLR ADVISORS, LTD. bought 891,900 shares of NAS:PDD for a total holding of 2,903,800. The trade had a 1.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $69.62.

On 02/15/2023, PDD Holdings Inc traded for a price of $93.94 per share and a market cap of $118.78Bil. The stock has returned 53.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PDD Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.32, a price-book ratio of 8.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.52 and a price-sales ratio of 7.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

