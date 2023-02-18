ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Orbimed Advisors is an investment company that was founded in 1989 with a vision to “invest across the spectrum of healthcare companies from venture capital start-ups to large multinational companies.” The company started with its first public equity fund in 1989 and would expand to offer long/short equity and private equity investments by 1993. The company would continue to grow and expand, opening its Mumbai and Shanghai offices in Asia in 2007 and beginning its international expansion. In 2010, Orbimed Advisors would expand to the Middle East, opening an office in Israel. The company would then launch its first health care royalties and credit opportunities fund in 2011 and another royalty opportunities fund in 2015. Orbimed Advisors currently has approximately $15 billion in total assets under management spread across 5 accounts, all of which are discretionary. While its number of accounts has remained relatively steady in recent years, its total assets under management has increased significantly, growing from $1.2 billion back in 2010 to over 10 times that amount today.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 114 stocks valued at a total of $5.21Bil. The top holdings were SVA(6.53%), UNH(3.87%), and BMY(3.57%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ETNB by 2,154,433 shares. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $11.98.

On 02/18/2023, 89bio Inc traded for a price of $13.97 per share and a market cap of $706.33Mil. The stock has returned 214.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, 89bio Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.99 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -5.00.

The guru sold out of their 10,280,947-share investment in OTCPK:TCDAQ. Previously, the stock had a 2.01% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $2.97 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Tricida Inc traded for a price of $0.0284 per share and a market cap of $1.65Mil. The stock has returned -99.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Tricida Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1.05.

ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ARGX by 253,500 shares. The trade had a 1.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $374.05.

On 02/18/2023, argenx SE traded for a price of $371.93 per share and a market cap of $20.51Bil. The stock has returned 29.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, argenx SE has a price-book ratio of 6.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -20.49 and a price-sales ratio of 158.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.21, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 600,000-share investment in NYSE:ABBV. Previously, the stock had a 1.5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $153.33 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, AbbVie Inc traded for a price of $151.31 per share and a market cap of $267.59Bil. The stock has returned 8.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AbbVie Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-book ratio of 16.74, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.30 and a price-sales ratio of 4.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 8,740,887 shares in NAS:SPRY, giving the stock a 1.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $7.12 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $8.630000000000001 per share and a market cap of $809.24Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

In terms of valuation, ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-sales ratio of 144.99.

