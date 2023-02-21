COGNIOS BETA NEUTRAL LARGE CAP FUND, LP recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 119 stocks valued at a total of $208.00Mil. The top holdings were KO(3.76%), AAPL(3.31%), and PG(2.69%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were COGNIOS BETA NEUTRAL LARGE CAP FUND, LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

COGNIOS BETA NEUTRAL LARGE CAP FUND, LP reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 156,284 shares. The trade had a 2.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.91.

On 02/21/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $149.0407 per share and a market cap of $2,358.11Bil. The stock has returned -10.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-book ratio of 41.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.32 and a price-sales ratio of 6.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, COGNIOS BETA NEUTRAL LARGE CAP FUND, LP bought 38,464 shares of NYSE:KO for a total holding of 61,579. The trade had a 2.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.37.

On 02/21/2023, Coca-Cola Co traded for a price of $59.93 per share and a market cap of $259.38Bil. The stock has returned -1.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coca-Cola Co has a price-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-book ratio of 10.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.83 and a price-sales ratio of 6.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 8,460 shares in NYSE:DG, giving the stock a 2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $247.29 during the quarter.

On 02/21/2023, Dollar General Corp traded for a price of $227.36 per share and a market cap of $50.83Bil. The stock has returned 14.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dollar General Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-book ratio of 8.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.22 and a price-sales ratio of 1.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 11,573 shares in NYSE:TRV, giving the stock a 1.69% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $179.89 during the quarter.

On 02/21/2023, The Travelers Companies Inc traded for a price of $184.925 per share and a market cap of $42.92Bil. The stock has returned 10.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Travelers Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-book ratio of 1.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.94 and a price-sales ratio of 1.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 46,652-share investment in NYSE:WMT. Previously, the stock had a 1.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $142.47 during the quarter.

On 02/21/2023, Walmart Inc traded for a price of $146.985 per share and a market cap of $396.39Bil. The stock has returned 8.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Walmart Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 45.37, a price-book ratio of 5.49, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.46 and a price-sales ratio of 0.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

