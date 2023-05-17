Yacktman Asset Management Enters South Korea ETF Position

Texas-based firm releases quarterly portfolio

Author's Avatar
James Li
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Firm enters position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF.
  • It also boosts its holdings of Pioneer Natural Resources and Charles Schwab.
  • Firm trims its positions in U.S. Bancorp and Weatherford International.
Article's Main Image

Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio) disclosed its first-quarter 13F portfolio update, revealing its top trades included a new holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY, Financial) and boosts to its positions in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD, Financial) and Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW, Financial). The Austin, Texas-based firm also reduced its holdings of U.S. Bancorp (USB, Financial) and Weatherford International PLC (WFRD, Financial).

Led by Stephen Yacktman, the firm seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in companies that offer an attractive rate of return for the risk level in the investment. Yacktman seeks companies that have good business, shareholder-oriented management and a low purchase price.

1656337439821660160.png

As of March, Yacktman’s $10.11 billion 13F equity portfolio contains 68 stocks with a quarterly turnover ratio of 3%. The top four sectors in terms of weight are energy, consumer defensive, communication services and financial services, accounting for 20.53%, 16.56%, 14.23% and 11.91% of the equity portfolio.

1656369153684013056.png

Investors should be aware 13F filings do not give a complete picture of a firm’s holdings as the reports only include its positions in U.S. stocks and American depository receipts, but they can still provide valuable information. Further, the reports only reflect trades and holdings as of the most-recent portfolio filing date, which may or may not be held by the reporting firm today or even when this article was published.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

Yacktman purchased 584,913 shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (

EWY, Financial), giving the position 0.35% equity portfolio weight. Shares averaged $60.84 during the first quarter.

1656376047102328832.png

According to the iShares website, the exchange-traded fund seeks to track the performance of mid-cap and large-cap stocks traded in South Korea. As of February, the fund’s top three sectors in terms of weight are technology, financial services and industrials.

1656382794017800192.png

Pioneer Natural Resources

The firm added 544,714 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (

PXD, Financial), boosting the position by 75.15% and its equity portfolio by 1.10%.

1656386243811868672.png

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources averaged $214.93 during the first quarter; the stock is modestly undervalued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.88 as of Wednesday.

1656386785711751168.png

The Irving, Texas-based energy exploration and production company has a GF Score of 87 out of 100 based on a growth rank of 9 out of 10, a profitability rank of 8 out of 10, a financial strength rank of 7 out of 10, a GF Value rank of 6 out of 10 and a momentum rank of 4 out of 10.

1656387206677266432.png

The company’s high growth rank is driven by several positive investing signs, which include three-year earnings and free cash flow growth rates outperforming more than 90% of global competitors.

1656391581042737152.png

Other positive investing signs include a high Piotroski F-score of 7 out of 9 and an operating margin that has increased by approximately 18.8% per year over the past five years.

1656391802988527616.png

Charles Schwab

The firm added 2,014,221 shares of Charles Schwab (

SCHW, Financial), expanding the position by 47.03% and its equity portfolio by 1.04%.

1656392975862726656.png

Shares of Charles Schwab averaged $73.23 during the first quarter; the stock is significantly undervalued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.60 as of Wednesday.

1656394444934479872.png

The Westlake, Texas-based brokerage and wealth management company has a GF Score of 78 out of 100 based on a GF Value rank of 10 out of 10, a growth rank of 9 out of 10, a profitability rank of 7 out of 10, a financial strength rank of 3 out of 10 and a momentum rank of 2 out of 10.

1656395111073841152.png

Charles Schwab’s positive investing signs include a five-star business predictability rank and a return on equity that outperforms more than 80% of global competitors.

1656402308461756416.png

U.S. Bancorp

The firm sold 4,760,006 shares of U.S. Bancorp (

USB, Financial), slicing 99.78% of the position and 2.07% of its equity portfolio.

1656403176963702784.png

Shares of U.S. Bancorp averaged $44.54 during the first quarter; the stock is significantly undervalued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.55 as of Wednesday.

1656403497395945472.png

The Minneapolis-based bank has a GF Score of 71 out of 100 based on a GF Value rank of 8 out of 10, a growth rank of 7 out of 10, a profitability rank of 6 out of 10, a financial strength rank of 3 out of 10 and a momentum rank of 2 out of 10.

1656403813176705024.png

Weatherford International

The fund sold 900,000 shares of Weatherford International (

WFRD, Financial), trimming 18.29% of the position and 0.46% of its equity portfolio.

1656404942321090560.png

Shares of Weatherford International averaged $58.57 during the first quarter; the stock is significantly overvalued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 2.29 as of Wednesday.

1656405298648186880.png

The Houston-based oilfield services company has a GF Score of 51 out of 100 based on a growth rank of 7 out of 10, a profitability rank of 6 out of 10, a financial strength rank of 5 out of 10 and a GF Value rank of 1 out of 10. Despite this, the stock does not have enough data to compute a momentum rank and thus, the GF Score may give an incomplete picture of the stock’s potential.

1656406206270406656.png

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.