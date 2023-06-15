BRANFORD, Conn., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Azitra, Inc. (NYSE American: AZTR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for precision dermatology, today announced the appointment of Travis Whitfill as Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Whitfill is the cofounder of Azitra and joins from Bios Partners, a venture capital firm focused on investing in early-stage biopharmaceutical companies.

"We are delighted to welcome Travis back to Azitra full time, after his tenure of nearly ten years in biotech venture capital," said Francisco Salva, President and CEO of Azitra. "Travis brings a wealth of knowledge in biotech, synthetic biology, and drug development. He will be a critical addition to our leadership team as we begin dosing patients in Netherton syndrome with ATR-12 this year."

Mr. Whitfill is a biotech leader and entrepreneur. He cofounded Azitra in 2014 and has served on the company's board of directors since 2014. Previously, he was a partner at Bios Partners, a biotechnology-focused venture capital firm, for nine years. He has served on the boards of IN8bio Inc., SIRPant Immunotherapeutics, Immusoft Corporation, and 410 Medical. Mr. Whitfill is also an Associate Professor Adjunct in the Departments of Pediatrics and Emergency Medicine at Yale University (Trades, Portfolio) and has been on the faculty at Yale for seven years. He has led numerous grant-funded projects, holds a dozen patents, and has co-authored over 60 peer-reviewed publications. Mr. Whitfill received an MPH from Yale University (Trades, Portfolio) and an MPhil from University College London.

"Azitra is developing novel therapies for precision dermatology and is focused on high unmet needs. The company is at an exciting juncture as it begins clinical trials in Netherton syndrome," said Mr. Whitfill. "I am honored to join Azitra full time and to work closely with the team to bring much-needed therapies to patients suffering from severe skin diseases."

About Azitra, Inc.

Azitra, Inc. is an early-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for precision dermatology using engineered proteins and topical live biotherapeutic products. The Company has built a proprietary platform that includes a microbial library comprised of approximately 1,500 unique bacterial strains that can be screened for unique therapeutic characteristics. The platform is augmented by an artificial intelligence and machine learning technology that analyzes, predicts and helps screen the Company's library of strains for drug like molecules. The Company's initial focus is on the development of genetically engineered strains of Staphylococcus epidermidis, or S. epidermidis, which the Company considers to be an optimal therapeutic candidate species for engineering of dermatologic therapies. For more information, please visit https://azitrainc.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the final IPO prospectus dated June 15, 2023 filed with the SEC on June 21, 2023. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

CONTACT

Norman Staskey

Acting Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/azitra-inc-appoints-travis-whitfill-as-chief-operating-officer-301874788.html

SOURCE Azitra, Inc.