OFG Bancorp: A Comprehensive GF Score Analysis

2 hours ago
OFG Bancorp (

OFG, Financial) is a prominent player in the banking industry, with a market capitalization of $1.6 billion. As of July 22, 2023, the company's stock price stands at $33.65, marking a gain of 3.22% on the day and a significant increase of 29.59% over the past four weeks. In this article, we will delve into the company's GF Score and its implications for potential investors.

Understanding the GF Score

The GF Score is a proprietary ranking system developed by GuruFocus, which evaluates a company's performance potential based on five key aspects: Financial Strength, Profitability Rank, Growth Rank, GF Value Rank, and Momentum Rank. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 indicating the highest performance potential. A higher GF Score generally correlates with higher returns, making it a valuable tool for investors.

1682566593407614976.png

OFG Bancorp's GF Score Analysis

OFG Bancorp boasts a GF Score of 81 out of 100, placing it in the category of "Good outperformance potential". This suggests that the company is likely to generate higher returns compared to those with lower GF Scores.

Financial Strength Analysis

The Financial Strength component of the GF Score evaluates a company's financial stability. It considers factors such as interest coverage, debt to revenue ratio, and the Altman Z score. OFG Bancorp's Financial Strength Rank is 5/10, indicating a moderate level of financial stability.

Profitability Rank Analysis

The Profitability Rank assesses a company's profitability and its likelihood of remaining profitable. It takes into account factors such as Operating Margin, Piotroski F-Score, and the trend of the Operating Margin. OFG Bancorp's Profitability Rank is 6/10, suggesting a reasonable level of profitability.

Growth Rank Analysis

The Growth Rank measures a company's growth in terms of revenue and profitability. OFG Bancorp's Growth Rank is 7/10, indicating a strong growth trajectory.

GF Value Rank Analysis

The GF Value Rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on a company's past returns and growth. OFG Bancorp's GF Value Rank is 7/10, suggesting that the stock is reasonably valued.

Momentum Rank Analysis

The Momentum Rank evaluates the momentum of a company's stock price. OFG Bancorp's Momentum Rank is 7/10, indicating a strong momentum in its stock price.

Competitor Analysis

When compared to its main competitors in the banking industry, OFG Bancorp holds a competitive edge. Stellar Bancorp Inc (

STEL, Financial) has a GF Score of 70, Pathward Financial Inc (CASH, Financial) matches OFG Bancorp with a GF Score of 81, and Heartland Financial USA Inc (HTLF, Financial) lags behind with a GF Score of 69. This comparative analysis further underscores OFG Bancorp's strong performance potential.

In conclusion, OFG Bancorp's high GF Score, coupled with its strong growth and momentum ranks, make it a compelling consideration for investors. However, as with any investment, it's crucial to conduct thorough research and consider various factors before making a decision.

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
