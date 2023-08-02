GF Score Analysis: Saia Inc (SAIA)

Established in the transportation industry, Saia Inc (

SAIA, Financial) is a renowned company with a market capitalization of $11.03 billion. As of July 26, 2023, the company's stock price stands at $415.64, marking a 4.8% gain today and a 27.93% increase over the past four weeks. In this article, we will delve into the company's GF Score of 87/100, a comprehensive ranking system developed by GuruFocus that evaluates a company's financial strength, profitability, growth, value, and momentum.

Financial Strength Analysis

Saia Inc's Financial Strength Rank is 9/10, indicating a robust financial situation. The company's high interest coverage of 178.81 and low debt to revenue ratio of 0.05 demonstrate its minimal debt burden. Furthermore, its Altman Z-Score of 13.59 suggests a low risk of bankruptcy.

Profitability Rank Analysis

The company's Profitability Rank is 9/10, reflecting its high profitability. Saia Inc's operating margin of 16.70% and a Piotroski F-Score of 6 indicate a healthy profit margin and a stable financial situation. The company has also maintained consistent profitability over the past decade, further enhancing its rank.

Growth Rank Analysis

Saia Inc's Growth Rank stands at a perfect 10/10, highlighting its impressive growth in terms of revenue and profitability. The company's 5-year revenue growth rate is 13.00%, and its 3-year revenue growth rate is 15.70%. Additionally, its 5-year EBITDA growth rate is an impressive 26.40%, indicating strong business operations.

GF Value Rank Analysis

The company's GF Value Rank is 1/10, suggesting that the stock is currently overvalued. This rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on a company's past returns and growth.

Momentum Rank Analysis

Saia Inc's Momentum Rank is 9/10, indicating strong momentum indicators. This rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators, reflecting the stock's performance over the past 12 months.

Competitor Analysis

When compared to its main competitors, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (

KNX, Financial) with a GF Score of 91, XPO Inc (XPO, Financial) with a GF Score of 57, and Schneider National Inc (SNDR, Financial) with a GF Score of 87, Saia Inc holds a competitive position in the transportation industry.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Saia Inc's overall GF Score of 87/100 suggests good outperformance potential. The company's recent price changes and its strong financial strength, profitability, and growth ranks indicate potential for future performance. However, investors should be cautious due to its low GF Value Rank, suggesting overvaluation.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours.
