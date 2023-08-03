Comcast Corp ( CMCSA, Financial), a leading player in the Telecommunication Services industry, is currently trading at $45.05 with a market capitalization of $187.81 billion. The stock has seen a gain of 4.99% today and a 10.34% increase over the past four weeks. In this article, we will delve into the company's GF Score of 87 out of 100, which indicates good outperformance potential. The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus, which is closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks.

Financial Strength Analysis

Comcast Corp's Financial Strength rank is 4 out of 10. This rank measures the company's financial situation based on its debt burden, debt to revenue ratio, and Altman Z-Score. Comcast Corp's interest coverage is 5.80, indicating its ability to cover interest expenses on outstanding debt. Its debt to revenue ratio is 0.80, and the Altman Z-Score is 1.48, suggesting potential financial distress.

Profitability Rank Analysis

The company's Profitability Rank is 8 out of 10, indicating a high level of profitability. The rank is based on factors such as operating margin, Piotroski F-Score, and the trend of the operating margin. Comcast Corp's Operating Margin is 18.90%, and its Piotroski F-Score is 6, suggesting a healthy financial situation.

Growth Rank Analysis

Comcast Corp's Growth Rank is 8 out of 10, indicating a strong growth trajectory. This rank measures the growth of a company in terms of its revenue and profitability. The company's 5-year revenue growth rate is 8.10%, and its 3-year revenue growth rate is 5.10%.

GF Value Rank Analysis

The company's GF Value Rank is 9 out of 10, suggesting that the stock is undervalued. This rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on a company's past returns and growth.

Momentum Rank Analysis

Comcast Corp's Momentum Rank is 8 out of 10, indicating strong momentum. This rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators.

Competitive Analysis

When compared to its main competitors in the Telecommunication Services industry, Comcast Corp holds a strong position. T-Mobile US Inc ( TMUS, Financial) has a GF Score of 82, Verizon Communications Inc ( VZ, Financial) has a GF Score of 70, and AT&T Inc ( T, Financial) has a GF Score of 62.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Comcast Corp's high GF Score of 87, along with its strong profitability and growth ranks, suggest good outperformance potential. However, investors should be mindful of the company's financial strength rank, which indicates potential financial distress. Overall, Comcast Corp presents a promising investment opportunity in the Telecommunication Services industry.